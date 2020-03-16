TELEVISION

“Only Matter Of Days Before The Town Shuts Down,” Says Hollywood Teamsters Chief Steve Dayan

March 16, 2020
As Hollywood hunkers down in the course of the coronavirus pandemic, the secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Native 399 mentioned right now that “it’s solely a matter of days earlier than the city shuts down.” Steve Dayan mentioned the native’s workplaces in North Hollywood “will probably be closed to the general public and most of us will probably be working remotely beginning tomorrow.”

“Increasingly more corporations are closing their doorways, and I feel that’s the correct response. I’d quite be secure than sorry,” he advised Deadline. “My principal concern proper now’s that individuals have well being advantages, one of the best data for submitting for unemployment, and essentially the most pertinent data relating to this outbreak. It appears to me that one of the best plan of action is self-quarantining and social distancing.”

The native’s greater than 5,000 members work as studio drivers, mechanics, location managers, couriers, warehousemen, wranglers, animal handlers and casting administrators.

