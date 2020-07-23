‘Norsemen’: Viking parody returns to Netflix with the third season

In 2016 in full fever Vikings this appeared Norsemen, a comic version of Nordic history. It started in 790 in Norway and told the lives of the inhabitants of Norheim, in eternal conflict with nearby towns. The following year the second season premiered and this Wednesday of 2020 opens in Netflix the third after a two and a half year hiatus.

The tandem formed by Jon Iver Helgaker and Jonas Torgersen They repeat as screenwriters and directors of the six episodes of the third season. The series at the time was described as the combination of Game of Thrones and the Monty Python.















The new episodes narrate the events prior to the first season





In this new stage, however, Norsemen changes direction. It is not a continuation of the plots but a prequel: Narrates the events prior to the first episodes of the series. Here’s the trailer:







