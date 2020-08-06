Netflix has its version of ‘American Horror Story’ with ‘Ratched’

Ryan Murphy is one of the most moonlight creators on American television. By signing a contract valued at 300 million with Netflix, promised to develop projects exclusively for the platform. He was the author of series as popular as Glee The American Horror Story. And it seems that Netflix wanted their own version of the horror movie: Ratched, which is slated for release on September 18, it could perfectly be an AHS season, at least from what was seen in the trailer.

The reasons are not few. First, it shows that this is a Ryan Murphy production both for the type of content and for the recognizable address of the billionaire, who has also signed Feud, Pose, Nip/Tuck o American crime Story. Second, the theme of “Cruel nurse in a mental health center with vulnerable patients in the 40s” It could be a season of American Horror Story, which also had a second psychiatric season.

















Third (and this is the last point), Nurse Mildred Ratched, who in Some one flies over the cuco’s nidus played Louise Fletcher (and won an Oscar for the role), is played by Sarah Paulson. She is a regular muse for Murphy and the actress who has appeared in most seasons of AHS. In fact, her participation is so extensive that in the spin-off of. American Horror Stories (yes, you change a couple of letters and you have a new series) she has even signed on as director.

At the distribution level, it is not the only clear link of union. Actor Finn Wittrock also appears after having worked in different seasons of AHS. It premiered in Freakshow and then participated in Hotel, Roanoke, 1984 and he is expected in the tenth season scheduled for 2021, in addition to having worked in The murder of Gianni Versace, also produced and directed by Murphy.

Finn Wittrock. (SAEED ADYANI / NETFLIX / SAEED ADYANI / NETFLIX)













With this movement, therefore, Ryan Murphy proves that it is not an impediment not to be able to transfer his previous works to Netflix. They may belong to 20th Century Fox, which is now owned by Disney (and he, in fact, can continue to work on every project he had underway before signing for Netflix), but you can always find a way to bring that formula. and repeat it on the content platform that has made him one of the highest paid creatives in Hollywood.

This Ratched will be the third series Murphy signs in his new home.. The previous ones were political comedy The Politician, which released its second season in June, and Hollywood, which premiered in May with rave reviews but allowed the cast to be currently Emmy nominated.











