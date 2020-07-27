Netflix expands the universe of ‘The Witcher’ with a prequel

Readers of Andrzej Sapkowski’s Geralt de Rivia novels already knew that the material goes a long way and it is clear that Netflix I also understood it. When The Witcher is still preparing the second season, scheduled for 2021, the platform has announced that He has a new project in hand set in the same universe: The Witcher: Blood Origin, una precuela.

The new series will be set 1,200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the warlock played by Henry Cavill and who, despite pretending that he does not have many feelings, goes around the world helping people and meeting a witch, Yennefer, and Ciri, a princess whom he must take care of. The prequel explore a past where “the worlds of monsters, men, and elves were one” and where the first warlock appeared.









It will be set in the days when monsters, men and elves lived in the same world. (Netflix)



It is The Witcher: Blood Origin will be written by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the creator of The Witcher, With Declan de Barra, who worked on the first season of the original series and also has series on his resume like The originals The Iron FistThis is also a Netflix series.

It is the third project based on the Sapkowski universe and very popular for its adaptations in the form of a video game.. In January it was already reported that it was also in development The Witcher: Nightmare of the wold, an anime project that Schmidt Hissrich had been developing for over a year. It is not bad that there are so many projects on the table when it was only released in December 2019 The Witcher on the platform.

The Witcher will also have an anime project on Netflix. (witcher)













This move proves the platforms’ interest in having their successful franchise, one that allows them to create noise and attract customers. In a universe where brands need to position themselves in the market, these franchises are a good way to retain the viewer when the fictional universe is treated well.

On HBO they have long been clear about their vein: Game of Thrones. It is no coincidence that the series said goodbye in 2019 and a prequel is expected for 2021 with other projects in development. On the US platform CBS All-Access they have specialized in exploiting the world of Star Trek

by Gene Roddenberry. At the moment they have Discovery, Picard, the imminent Lower Decks animation and another series focused on Section 31 with Michelle Yeoh.







All platforms want their vein: a noisy and massive franchise that attracts new viewers and serves to retain those it has.





The one who understands how this works the most, however, is Disney., who is taking to television a maneuver with which they succeed in movie theaters. The Mandalorian is the first live-action series of Star Wars, they have a multitude of projects set in the same universe (Obi Wan Kenobi’s project, Cassian Andor’s and others) and also series and more Marvel series such as

Loki, Wandavision y The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in real action and animation series like Captain Marvel.









At Disney + they know very well how to exploit franchises. (Disney +)











