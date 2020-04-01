TELEVISION

Konami includes Castlevania, Contra, and arcade Classic on anniversary collections

April 1, 2020
On the celebration of Konami’s 50th anniversary, they are going to launch three anniversary assortment compilation in 2019. It has been confirmed that Konami is bringing in anniversary assortment sequence to the Nintendo change EShop.

The gathering includes Arcade classics, Castlevania College assortment and anniversary assortment.

This Assortment shall be obtainable for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, change and PC

Arcade traditional shall be a compilation of eight video games from 1980 and will probably be launched on April 18 for $19.99. The video games which you’re going to get within the assortment are as follows:

  • Haunted Citadel
  • A-Jax (aka Hurricane)
  • Gradius
  • Gradius 2
  • Life Power
  • Thunder Cross
  • Scramble
  • TwinBee

The Castlevania anniversary assortment shall be launched in early summer time and it is going to additionally embody eight video games. Four video games have already been introduced are as follows:

  • Castlevania (NES)
  • Castlevania 2: Belmont’s Revenge (Sport Boy)
  • Castlevania 3
  • Dracula’s Curse (NES)
  • Tremendous Castlevania 4 (Tremendous NES)

There are nonetheless loads of traditional Castlevania and Contra video games which has not been confirmed but by Konami.

