K Pop Star Jung Joon Young Arrested For Filming and Sharing Sex Video

On Thursday, K Pop Star Jung Joon Young (30) was arrested for secretly filming Sex movies of ladies with out their consent or data and sharing the movies on his Chat Group, officers reported.

Seoul Police revealed that they found Jung his involvement in illegally sharing sexually specific movies of ladies whereas they have been investigating one other K Pop star Seungri who was charged with intercourse and bribery allegation earlier this month.

They mentioned whereas investigating Seungri they came upon that Jung has shared intercourse video of ladies in a web-based chat group to Seungri and a number of different individuals.

Seoul Police arrested Jung and took him to Jongno Police Station. He has then come out with an official assertion, admitting to the costs positioned on him by the police and apologizing to the victims for the issues he has performed.

Jung mentioned, “I admit to all suspicions. I cannot problem the costs introduced by the investigative company, and I’ll humbly settle for the courtroom’s resolution.”

He added, “I bow my head and apologize to the ladies victimized and harm by rumors irrelevant to the reality. I additionally apologize to everybody who supported me.”

Jung additionally mentioned that due to his actions he could be cancelling all his challenge and reveals and additionally retiring from the music business.