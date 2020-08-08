Is ‘The extraordinary playlist of Zoey’ from HBO Spain worth it?

It is important to understand that HBO Spain It has productions that are original to the platform and others that are acquisitions. Many of these acquisitions, curiously, fit the brand image: series such as The Maid’s Tale,

Mrs America

The Better things They give that impression that they could have developed under the HBO umbrella by being adult, stimulating. Instead, there are purchases that have a more casual and accessible essence and that seem to have the objective of complementing the service so that other viewer profiles can see their wishes satisfied. Here comes a production like Zoey’s extraordinary playlist, which premiered on the platform this Friday.









It is a creation of Austin Winsberg (Gossip Girl) for NBC, which in the United States is a general channel, and is a musical comedy with a very original starting point. Zoey (Jane Levy) is having an MRI when suddenly there is an earthquake with unusual consequences: all the music in the brain is downloaded.









When he leaves the hospital, he realizes that he can hear the thoughts of the people he comes across. The problem? Than these are expressed inadvertently through well-known songs that only she hears. Because Zoey is more about podcasts than music, Zoe shares this power with Mo (Alex Newell), a music-loving neighbor who helps her understand songs so she knows what she can do about it.

Power significantly alters your life. For example, she realizes that Max (Skylar Astin), her best friend, is in love with her (and he doesn’t know that she knows it). And the best part of the musical skills? Zoey can hear the feelings of her father (Peter Gallagher), who suffers from progressive supranuclear palsy and has not been able to express himself for a long time.

















Zoey’s extraordinary playlist is a series full of good intentions with a clear objective: to become a happy place where the viewer can take refuge. In these puzzling times, it must be recognized that it can be a good balm for viewers who love a light-hearted comedy with supposedly hilarious situations and greatest hits from music history.

The song selection is not intended to unveil any songs to the public: they are as obvious as putting Zoey’s boss, played by Lauren Graham, singing Satisfaction of the Rolling Stones. Here’s also part of the most frustrating thing about the series: wants to be nice about her choices but never brave or surprising And, if you add that most musical numbers are mediocre staging, the result is a glorified karaoke.

And let’s see being nice does not exempt you from having to work a little and Zoey does not.























