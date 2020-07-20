‘In the spotlight’: ‘COVID-19: Residences’

Since the start of the COVID-19 health crisis, around 20,000 elderly people have died in nursing homes, which is approximately 7 out of 10 deaths due to the disease. The monographic report on Monday will try to clarify the causes of this tragedy.

Did the forecast fail? Did the assistance protocols fail? Have there been cases where business and private interest have prevailed above the health of the residents? Has everything that has happened been reported transparently?

Analysis, research and two repositions on COVID-19

Reporters Marta Losada, Luis Navarro and Verónica Dulanto They will try to respond to these questions by visiting the affected places and providing the testimony of both their managers and center workers and various affected individuals and families.

For his part, the journalist Javier Ruiz will carry out a detailed analysis of the figures of this business and its forecasts for the future. The program will also offer a tribute to the deceased remembering the personal stories of some of them with their families.

At the end of the premiere installment of In the spotlight, Four reinstates two reports: COVID-19: The ideal house and COVID-19: The new shopping basket.

