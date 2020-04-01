TELEVISION

High School Students Performs ‘Alien’ The Play and The Set Looks Amazing

April 1, 2020
The Students of North Bergen High School in New Jersey staged a sophisticated play, they’ve produced a stage play model of the traditional sci-fi horror movie Ridley Scott’s Alien!

Some college students of North Bergen High School posted some particulars concerning the manufacturing of the Play on Reddit and Twitter, the pictures and movies have gone viral rapidly and being shared loads. The faculty has shared a trailer for the manufacturing earlier this month.

Paul Owens scholar of North Bergen High School posted a number of pictures of the universe-theme set, college students are sporting spacesuits like Astronauts.

and additionally shared video shot of the well-known facehugger scene from the movie.

Twitter person Andrew Fernandez shared a sequence of tweets that present photos and footage from the present.

