Gerard Butler and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau are ‘Gods of Egypt’

In ancient Egypt, humanity’s survival hangs in the balance as an unexpected deadly hero named Bek (Brenton Thwaites) embarks on an exciting journey to save the world and rescue his true love. To be successful, you must enlist the help of the mighty god Horus (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), forming an unlikely alliance against Set (Gerard Butler), the ruthless god of darkness who has usurped the throne of Egypt, plunging the once prosperous and peaceful empire into chaos and conflict.

As their astonishing battle against Set and his minions takes them to the Hereafter through the heavens, the god and the mortal must pass tests of bravery and sacrifice if they are to hope to prevail when the final epic confrontation arrives.

Jamie Lannister’s claim

In addition to directing, the Australian Alex Proyas participated in the development of the script for Gods of egypt next to Matt Sazama y Burk Sharpless. This film, which had a budget of more than 100 million euros, was carried out by Gerard Butler and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, known worldwide for playing Jaime Lannister in the series Game of Thrones.

Gods of Egypt. EE.UU., 2016. 127 min. Fantástico. Dir.: Alex Proyas. Int.: Gerard Butler, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Geoffrey Rush, Brenton Thwaites, Courtney Eaton, Chadwick Boseman, Elodie Yung, Bruce Spence, Bryan Brown.

