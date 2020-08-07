Ellen DeGeneres presents her resignation to NBC who is already looking for her replacement

The scandal caused by the complaint of several of its workers has ended 17 years of success on NBC. According to assures The Daily MailEllen DeGeneres has resigned to the network. “She feels like she can’t continue and the only way to get her personal brand back is to close the program.”, assures the British newspaper.

This would end a case that began with the complaint of 10 former employees of the program and one that is still active, who accused the team that does the late night of “racism and intimidation”. Means like BuzzFeed and The Hollywood Reporter published articles with details about “microaggressions and jokes” several black workers, “fear” of retaliation for taking days off for medical or family problems, or absence of pay during the coronavirus pandemic, among other examples. Given the seriousness of the accusations, WarnerMedia launched an investigation whose first fruit was the apology of three of the show’s producers, who exonerated the presenter. “We are truly heartbroken and sorry to hear that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It is not who we are or what we strive to be, and it is not the mission Ellen has given us.”they assured Ed Glavin, Andy Lassner and Mary Connelly.

FOXGetty Images

But it was not enough. Days later, it was her own Ellen DeGeneres the one asking for forgiveness. “On the first day of our program I told everyone at our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show it would be a place of happiness: no one would ever raise their voices and everyone would be treated with respect “, he began by saying. “As we grew exponentially, I couldn’t keep track of everything and trusted others to do the job as they knew I wanted them to do. Clearly, some did not.”he confessed. “This will change and I am committed to ensuring that it does not happen again.”he said in his open letter.

However, an anonymous source for Telepictures consulted by The Daily Mail ensures that the apologies are not sincere: “She’s a fake, she doesn’t practice what she preaches. The behavior of her show’s executives has been appalling, but she’s no better. In fact, she’s the worst. It’s outrageous that she’s trying to pretend that this is all a shock. for her”.

If the end of one of the most successful programs on American television is confirmed, with more than 2.5 million viewers every night in front of the screen, NBC would already be looking for a substitute for the presenter. The chosen one would be James Corden, current presenter of The Late Late Show on CBS, although for that they would have to solve a small problem: the presenter’s armored contract until 2022 with the chain.

CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

The support of Ellen’s friends

In the midst of the storm, the 62-year-old presenter has had supporters who have defended her innocence. The first is his wife, Portia De Rossi (Ally McBeal), who has shown his support for Ellen with the hashtag #IStandByEllen (I’m with Ellen).

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Singer Katy Perry, actors Ashton Kutcher and Jerry O’Connell… Many have used social networks to defend the presenter.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“I can only speak from my own experience”Demi Moore’s ex said. “He has never hit the ball with celebrities, which seemed to me a very refreshing attitude. And when things are not going well, he takes care of fixing them”, he has assured.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.