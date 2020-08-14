‘Come to dinner with me: Gourmet Edition’ returns with Irene Rosales and Fani

Telecinco has started recording new installments of Come have dinner with me: Gourmet Edition with Irene Rosales, Miguel Frigenti, Amador Mohedano and Estefanía Carbajo as protagonists of its 12th edition.

Irene Rosales is Kiko Rivera’s wife, who also participated in the program; Frigenti is a reporter for Save me; Amador Mohedano, brother of Rocío Jurado and ex-husband of Rosa Benito, who won one of the deliveries of Come have dinner with me: Gourmet Edition issued in August 2019.

The last participant is Fani, or as everyone knew her: “Estefaníaaaaaaaaa!”, After the heartbreaking scream that her boyfriend, Christofer, in The island of temptations. After the success of the first edition ‘The Last Supper’, These new installments of the Warner format (‘First Dates’, ‘Nightmare in the kitchen’) will be broadcast in prime time on Telecinco, chain in which its last edition VIPs with Carmen Borrego and Víctor Sandoval was broadcast three months ago

Replenishments in August

After the end of the first edition of ‘The strong house’, Telecinco decided to rescue ‘Come have dinner with me: gourmet edition’ for Thursday night. The dinner reality show, which was broadcast mainly on Cuatro, returned at 10:00 p.m. with the revival of the 7th edition of the format, which featured Canales Rivera, Miriam Saavedra, Carmen Lomana and Pocholo.

In the repeated episode that aired on Thursday this week, Telecinco has once again remembered how Quique San Francisco received Topacio Fresh, María José Cantudo and Suso Álvarez at his house, to delight them with a dinner based on tomato and mozzarella salad , beef stew and a dessert made with strawberries and cognac.

