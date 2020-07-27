Amazon has not released the second of ‘The Boys’ and is already renewing it for a third

The Boys it has to go very well in Amazon Prime Video for platform managers to renew the series for a third season even before releasing the second, scheduled for September 4. But yes, they have, so fans can rest easy: they have corrupt superheroes until at least 2021.

“Eric Kripke and the incredible cast of The Boys

They continue to provide a wild and action-packed series, full of surprises and moments you can’t miss. and that they have made the series a global success, ”said Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon Studios, in remarks reproduced by Variety.









The Boys It is a very old series of threads where society lives enchanted with the presence of superheroes who contribute to peace and capture criminals. These seven superheroes are the peak of capitalism: Business assets that are cared for as superstars and that, while it is true that they have special skills, it is also true that they work with marketing campaigns and a calculated image.

The problem is that, as Hughie discovers after losing his girlfriend, who was inadvertently killed by a superhero while experiencing a romantic moment, the morale of the Seven may not be as impeccable as it should be. Isn’t it time to stop your feet? This is how he introduces himself in The Boys, a group of anti-superheroes who will try to shoot them down at any cost.

An image of The Boys. (Amazon Prime Video)













From Amazon Prime Video they are clear that this is (or should be) their television phenomenon and for the second season they already have a strategy. To get started, on September 4 the eight episodes will not be released at once but only the first three will be available and the rest will be broadcast weekly to encourage conversation.

Also, They have hired actress Aisha Tyler (Criminal minds) To present Prime Rewind: Inside The Boys, a program to dissect and talk about the episodes. This complement has become habitual in the series that awaken conversation, especially after the success of Talk the walking dead that the AMC channel started offering to talk about their zombie success.









The idea is to shoot the third season in 2021. The team of writers led by Eric Kripke is already meeting telematically and working to plan new plots and write episodes.















