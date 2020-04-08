TELEVISION

Aashaka Goradiya looks amazing – Tamilrockers or Waptrick

April 8, 2020
James Ashley
2 Min Read

Aashaka Goradiya looks amazing – Tamilrockers or Waptrick:

Ashka Goradia, an expert in television actress, businesswoman and yoga, is also addicted to social media. Every day she shares her attractive pictures and videos on Instagram. She definitely shares pictures and videos of yoga and exercise with fans.Aashka is one of the most fit actresses on the small screen. She has shared a latest video, in which she is seen heading. This actress of ‘Naagin 2’ sometimes shares yoga pictures with her husband alone or sometimes.

Doing yoga

Unique combination of yoga and beauty

NBT

Aashka is a unique combination of yoga and beauty. This TV actress is often in the spotlight due to her great yoga pose.

Romantic photos with husband

NBT

Aashka often shares romantic photos with her husband on social media. Let us know that Aashka married her foreign boyfriend Brent Globe in the year 2017.

Name has been joined with Rohit

NBT

Before marriage, Ashka’s name has been linked with actor Rohit Bakshi.

Video shared with husband

Bigg Boss 6 has been seen

NBT

Aashka has been seen in reality shows like ‘Bigg Boss 6’ and ‘Nach Baliye’.

Both like to do yoga together

NBT

On social media, Aashka shares a lot of photos and videos with Brent Globe. Both of them also like doing yoga together.

Fear in ‘Naagin’ and ‘Naagin 2’

NBT

Apart from ‘Bigg Boss’, Aashka has also appeared in shows like ‘Lagi Tujhse Lagan’, ‘Balveer’, ‘Naagin’ and ‘Naagin 2’, Maharana Pratap.

There are a lot of fans

NBT

He has over 8 lakh fans on Instagram. Aashka’s workout videos and photos are liked by people.

Entry in TV in the year 2002

NBT

In 2002, Aashka made her television debut with ‘Suddenly 37 Years Later’. After this, she became very famous in the role of Kumad in the TV show ‘Kusum’. Aashka has also appeared in shows like ‘Akela’, ‘Sindoor Tere Naam Ka’, ‘Mere Apne’, ‘Shubh Vivah’, ‘Lagi Tujhse Lagan’.

Husband is american businessman

NBT

Aashka’s husband Brent is an American businessman. The two married on 1 December 2017. They were married first to Christian customs and then to Hindu ways.

Troll for lip job

NBT

Aashka has also been trolled for her lip job in the year 2018.

