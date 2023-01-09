How do I permanently delete my POF account?

The POF app only allows you to delete your account for a few hours. The process is not accessible if you want to delete your account permanently. Here’s how to do it on iOS and Android.

If you’re looking to delete your POF account, look no further! This blog will teach you how to do it permanently on Android and iPhone, so you can finally be free from that pesky online dating website.

How to delete a POF account on an Android phone

You can delete your account anytime if you’re no longer interested in using Plenty of Fish (POF). Doing so will remove your profile information and messages from the service. You must be logged in to delete your account.

Here’s how to delete your POF account:

1. Tap the Menu icon on the upper-left side of the screen.

2. Scroll down and tap Settings.

3. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap Delete Account.

4. Enter your password when prompted, then tap Delete Account again to confirm your decision.

How to delete a POF account on iPhone

If you’re no longer interested in using POF, you can delete your account at any time by following these steps:

1. Log in to the POF app on your iPhone and tap on the Menu icon in the top-left corner of the screen.

2. Scroll down to the bottom of the menu and tap on Delete Account.

3. You’ll be asked to confirm that you want to delete your account; tap Yes, Delete Account once you’re sure.

4. Your account will now be permanently deleted from POF!

How to delete POF account on iPad

You can delete your account anytime if you’re no longer interested in using POF. Here’s how to do it on your iPad:

1. Open the POF app and tap on the Menu icon in the top-left corner.

2. Scroll down and tap on Account Settings.

3. Tap on Delete Account.

4. Enter your password and tap on Delete Account again to confirm.

How to delete a POF account on a Windows phone

If you’re no longer interested in using POF, you can delete your account by following these steps:

-First, open the POF app on your Windows phone.

-Then, tap on the three dots in the top right corner of the screen to open the menu.

-After that, tap on “Settings.”

-Scroll down and tap on “Delete Account.”

-Enter your password to confirm.

-Finally, tap on “Delete Account” again to confirm.

How to delete a POF account on BlackBerry

1. On your BlackBerry device, go to the POF website.

2. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the “Delete account” link.

3. Enter your username and password in the required fields.

4. Click on the “Delete Account” button.

5. Your POF account will now be deleted from your BlackBerry device!

How to delete POF account on Nokia

You can delete it anytime if you’re no longer interested in using your POF account. Here’s how to do it on a Nokia phone:

1. Open the POF app and sign in.

2. Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of the screen, then tap Settings.

3. Scroll down to the bottom of the page and tap Delete Account.

4. Enter your password when prompted, then tap Delete Account again to confirm.

How to delete POF account on Sony

If you’re no longer interested in using POF, you can delete your account at any time by following these steps:

1. Log in to your POF account.

2. Click on the “Help” button at the top of the page.

3. Scroll down to the bottom of the Help page and click on “Delete Your Account.”

4. Enter your username and password when prompted, then click on “Continue.”

5. Select why you’re deleting your account, then click on “Delete My Account.”

How to delete POF account on LG

If you’re no longer interested in using POF, you can delete your account by following these steps:

1. On your device, open the main menu and tap Settings.

2. Scroll down and tap Applications.

3. Tap Manage applications.

4. Find and tap POF Free Dating App.

5. Tap Uninstall.

