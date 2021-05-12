KGF Chapter 2 Kannada: Rights to the ZEE5

The most awaited movie after the lockdown situation in the nation is K.G.F chapter 2. Chapter one of the movie named K.G.F is a super-duper hit in the whole nation.

However, this movie is mainly a south Indian movie, but the story of the movie is something different, and that is why the people are very much hiking it.

In the story of the movie, the makers have combined all the drama, equal, underworld, and the thriller part. That means the story contains almost all the portal of emotion.

K.G.F Chapter 2: On ZEE5 Or Not?

The story is about the underworld and the common man how the common man has to face the problem due to the underworld activity.

In the movie, one small boy who has a big dream to earn money will struggle more against the underworld. Everyone fights with him and anymore is scared of him.

In the second chapter of the series, the great Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in a negative role as we know that the first chapter of the K.G.F has released in the year 2018. We can say that the year 2018 is the K.G.F year.

This movie is earning more and more. The movie becomes a blockbuster and breaks all the records of theater history.

After the release of the first chapter of the K.G.F, the makers decided to make the shooting of the second part of the movie.

The makers have completed the shooting of the movie in the year 2020 and have decided to release the second part of the movie on the date of 23 October 2020.

But as we have known that in the year 2020, we have faced a lockdown situation in the nation.

All the outdoor activity has been banned by the government. So the makers have to postpone the release date of the movie chapter 2.

Now in the year 2021, the makers are decided to make the release of the movie, and they are releasing it.

The makers are thinking about how to release the movie as there are two options available like OTT platform and theatrical release.

As the director of the movie is thinking about the release of the movie on the OTT platform, so one of the OTT platforms named ZEE5 has bagged the audio, video, and digital rights of the movie from the director.

The news and reports say that the OTT platform ZEE5 wants to release the chapter of the movie named K.G.F on their OTT platform.