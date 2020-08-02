Yamileth Mercado, the boxing champion who trains against men

The Mexican Yamileth Mercadochampion super bantam of the World Boxing Council (CMB) revealed this Sunday that to maintain the sporting form in isolation by the COVID-19, it exchanges blows with men, a demanding challenge. “I have sparring to a martial arts fighter, too coach Alejandro Villalón and his son. It seems that the return will be by September in a non-title fight; I will get to her well prepared, ”he announced in an interview with Eph.

Mercado, with 15 wins, four by KO, and two losses, was ready to defend the world belt last March against the Zambian Catherine Phiri, but a week before the coronavirus arrived and since then it has experienced the boredom of athletes confined by the pandemic. “I had trained intensively and stopped to have surgery on my third molar. Then I struggled for a few weeks, but I have been training well in Chihuahua for a while, ”he explained.













In normal times, the champion works in Hermosillo, north of the country, under the orders of Alfredo Caballero, who made world monarchs to the Mexicans Miguel Bertchelt, super feather, and Francisco Estrada, super fly. COVID-19 kept her away from them, however she has been able to remain active despite the limitations. “There are no open tracks to run and gym hours are limited, although I have kept training.”

Mercado will defend his title against Phiri when conditions allow for outdoor combat. Before, he will have a non-titular lawsuit, perhaps against some Mexican, although he does not know the names of possible contenders. “I’m ready to fight what they put me on. Perhaps she will return in September in a non-title match. For that I will train in San Juan Jiquipildo, State of Mexico, a place with a good altitude, where I will recover my best shape, ”the 22-year-old boxer told Efe.

On November 16, Mercado became the WBC title by defeating by unanimous decision to the Kenyan Fatuma Zarika. Since then she has been inactive and has studied Phiri, the opponent to whom she will expose her scepter. “She is a tough, experienced boxer; She has fought with some Mexican women like “La Rusita” Rivas and Mariana Juárez. I think Zarika is stronger than her; Anyway, I don’t trust myself and I work hard in various styles, ”he confessed.









Although she holds up well in the super bantamweight division, Yamileth looks to the featherweight division, which is dominated by quality fighters with whom she would like to measure herself, including Canadian WBC and WBA champion Jelena Mrdjenovichal. “I want to make some super bantam defenses and one day climb the feathers. It is a category that strikes me. In her are Jelena, a quality fighter, and the Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano, “she observed.

Despite the inactivity, Mercado is close to 122 pounds and when he isolates himself in altitude training, he will reach the agreed weight for his next fight and the defense of the title, which he is confident this year, without any problems. “I am eager to return, I miss the scolding of coach Alfredo Caballero. Before, I thought I was tired of them. I also wish to return to work with my colleagues Bertchelt and Estrada; they are two ‘monsters’ when it comes to training and seeing them is a motivation ”, he concluded.







