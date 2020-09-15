Varane, on his mistakes in Manchester: “We have to look ahead”

Raphael varane he is still mulling over his two blunders in the Champions League round of 16 against him Manchester City

that cost the elimination to Real Madrid

. It was the last meeting of the past year and the Frenchman begins the preseason with the whites today with the intention of “looking forward”, trying to make amends for his fateful match on British soil with new successes.

“Right after the game, I wanted to accept the mistakes I made that cost us victory. You had to digest it, but then you have to get over it and look ahead. This is elite football, “he said in an interview for Bein Sports the French central, who before returning to the white discipline participated with France in the victory against Sweden on the first day of the UEFA Nations League.













It was the 8th minute of the game at the Etihad Stadium when the Frenchman lost the ball under pressure from Gabriel Jesus and Sterling scored the first goal for City. His fateful performance ended in the 68th minute with an erratic transfer of the head to Courtois, which Gabriel Jesus took advantage of again to sentence the tie.

Forgotten the bad drink of Manchester, the defender joins the orders of Zinedine Zidane, one of his great supporters in the Madrid club, who asks him to “take risks” and “help the team to press higher, to raise the lines to press in the opposite field ”. “With the ball he asks me to try to break rival lines, to be more vertical and that pushes me out of my comfort zone,” he explained on the coach’s orders.

Varane defends the then Valencia player Rodrigo Moreno in a match in the previous League. (AP)



Varane, 27, who feels like “a leader” but in his “way”, has for many years shared the axis of the rear with the captain and soul of the team, Sergio Ramos. “We are complementary in the way we play, we have qualities that blend well. We know each other very well, ”he explained about his understanding with the one from Camas.









The French defender will once again be a fixture in the center of Real Madrid’s defense, where the whites only have Varane, Ramos and Éder Miliato as natural centrals. For the one from Lille it will be the tenth season defending the Madrid shield.







