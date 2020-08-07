Varane gives two goals to City with two blunders

He Real Madrid I was looking for the comeback in the Etihad Stadium before him Manchester City on the round of eighths Champions League, but Raphael varane he made a huge mistake that allowed Pep Guardiola’s men to advance on the scoreboard and later the French center back failed again to give another goal to the English.

It was the 8th minute of the meeting when Thibaut Courtois did not want to raffle the ball and combined with the French central, who was confident and lost the ball near the baseline under pressure from Gabriel Jesús. The Brazilian forward gave the ball to his teammate Sterling and scored on an empty goal despite the stretch from Éder Militao.













The goal of the Brazilian striker was a jug of cold water for the Madrid team, who noticed the blow in the following minutes. The cityzens they enjoyed two more times in a short time, first with a shot from the edge repelled by the defense and later with a long shot from Sterling that brushed the square.

With both against, Madrid needed at least two goals to force extra time and a third goal to qualify for the quarterfinals. At 28 minutes Karim Benzema equalized the match with a header after a great cross from Rodrygo’s right wing.

Varane, in the game against City. (EP)



But when the game was even, with possibilities for both teams, Varane made a too short assignment to Courtois with his head and Gabriel Jesús advanced again to Manchester. The skyblue striker picked up the gift of the French defender and with a subtle touch made the tie almost impossible for the madridistas.









In the first leg, the Whites advanced on the scoreboard with a goal from Isco, but in the second half City turned the score around with goals from Gabriel Jesús and Kevin De Bruyne from penalties.








