The US Open continues despite Barty’s resignation

The US Tennis Association (USTA, for its acronym in English) reported this Friday that it continues with the organization of both the

US Open

like of Masters de Cincinatti, which this year will also be held at the Flushing Meadows in New York, after announcing the number one Ashleigh Barty who will not attend either of them for fear of contagion coronavirus.

“The USTA continues with its plans to hold the US Open and the Western Southern Open (Cincinnati). We continue to feel confident that our main priority, the health and safety of everyone involved in the tournaments, remains on track, ”said a statement sent to the press.















New York State remains one of the safest places in the country. ”







Statement from the USTA







The organization says it is working with a group of medical and security experts who have developed a “powerful” plan to mitigate the risks of infection both at the site of the championships, the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, like in the hotels where the players will stay.

“The state of New York remains one of the safest places in the country in relation to the COVID-19 virus,” said the USTA, since although the region was initially the epicenter of the disease in the US, today It is one of the areas where the least infections are registered.







My team and I have decided that we will not travel to the US for the Western Southern Open or the US Open this year. “







Ashleigh Barty Statement







The USTA also assured that it will publish its specific safety and health measures at a date closer to the sporting event, which will begin with the Cincinnati Masters on August 20 and continue with the US Open on August 31, and recalled that in all The Aspects has worked in collaboration with both the male and female professional tennis players association, ATP and WTA respectively.

The announcement comes a day after Australian WTA No. 1 Ashleigh Barty announced that she will not be coming to New York to participate in tournaments, and she spoke clearly of her fear of infection. “My team and I have decided that we will not travel to the US for the Western Southern Open or the US Open this year,” Barty, who won the Roland Garros last year, said in a statement.









Ashleigh Barty en Roland Garros (Christophe Ena / AP)



“I love both events and it was a very difficult decision, but they involve significant risks for COVID-19 and I am not comfortable putting myself and my team in that position,” added the tennis player, who said she will make a decision about her Attendance at the French Open, which has been delayed this year until the end of September, in the coming weeks.







