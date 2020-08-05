The Bundesliga is ready for the public’s return to the stadiums

The first and second division football clubs Germany officials said Tuesday they are prepared to allow some fans to return to stadiums next season if the country’s authorities give the green light to the idea later this month.

The CEO of the German Football League (DFL), Christian Seifert, stated that the possibility of fans returning to the stadiums depends solely on the approval of political leaders in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Christian Seifert (RONALD WITTEK / EFE)













“Whether the fans will return to the stadiums and when they will be able to do so is not a decision of the DFL but of the political leaders,” Seifert said at a press conference. “The DFL does not expect or demand anything, but we are prepared to take this small step when the time comes,” he added. “The priority is not the full stadiums but the health situation. We should not take unnecessary risks but we should not capitulate and wait for it to disappear.”





Calendar

The new season of the Bundesliga begins on September 18

The health ministers from the different German states will meet next week to discuss the matter. The new Bundesliga season begins on September 18, while the first round of the German Cup begins a week earlier.

“Professional football can only come back in stages. There is no magic switch for politicians to give the green light to full stadiums. That will happen in stages,” Seifert said. “We will have to regain normality with little steps.”

Leverkusen on February 23 at the Bay Arena (DPA via Europa Press / EP)



Seifert said that if the public is allowed to return to the stadiums, there will continue to be no visiting fan support until at least the end of the year, no standing areas or alcohol sales, to minimize the risk of infection. “No one in the DFL will demand a specific number of fans. That would be irresponsible,” said Seifert.















No one in the DFL will demand a specific number of fans. That would be irresponsible “







Christian Seifert

CEO of the German Football League







The Bundesliga became the first major football competition to restart its season in May after a two-month hiatus, earning praise for a healthcare concept that was later adopted by other European leagues. Season matches in May and June were held in empty stadiums, while the German government has banned all events with large crowds until October 31.

Christian Seifert (RONALD WITTEK / EFE)



The country, which fears a second wave of infections, saw an increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases from 879 to a total of 211,281, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The number of reported deaths.

Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach,

(Wolfgang Rattay / Reuters)











