The aura of Zidane in the Champions is extinguished

When the hype matched the Real Madrid with the Manchester City in the eighths of the Champions League Most favored the English, but respecting the aura of the whites in the European competition and especially of their coach, Zinedine Zidane, capable of flipping the betting houses’ predictions in all heats. However, the Frenchman’s magic was extinguished with the elimination against Pep Guardiola’s.

With the initial whistle in the first leg, at the Santiago Bernabeu, the Madrid team began to write the same script that it starred in previous years in Europe with the French in command. The fearsome cityzen team no longer seemed as fierce as they presented it, in the same way that happened to PSG, Juventus or Bayern, to name some teams that fell against the forecast.













Deserved defeats

After twelve direct duels won, the Frenchman suffered his first European elimination as a white coach without palliative

History repeated itself with Isco’s goal at the time of play in the white coliseum. City suffered as Madrid grew and the road seemed to be paving towards the quarterfinals. But the idyllic history of Zidane and Madrid with the Champions League began to twist in the final stretch of the meeting. The goals of Gabriel Jesús and Kevin De Bruyne put the Madridistas on the ropes, who trusted everything to the comeback at the Etihad.

A feat that seemed impossible until the coronavirus pandemic allowed five months of reflection for whites. Madrid strengthened its morale with the league title and the absence of an audience at the Etihad seemed like a nod of fate for Zidane’s successful history with the Champions League to be prolonged. Varane again complicated the scenario and Benzema gave the last whip of white illusion before finally running into reality.

Zidane and Guardiola, at the Etihad. (AFP)













On other occasions, Madrid’s competitiveness, especially in Europe, had been enough to compensate for the football superiority of some rivals. At the moment of truth, Zidane’s Madrid had always tipped the balance from face to door, especially when they had Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks. In the Etihad, the threat from Madrid hovered for a few moments on the green, with the tie at one, although too short-lived to make Guardiola’s men doubt.

On this occasion, the magic of Zidane could not with the superiority of City. After twelve direct duels won, the Frenchman suffered his first European elimination as an unmitigated white coach, with two deserved defeats. The epic and intangibles that have saved the meringues so much on other occasions, when they won three Champions League in a row, were conspicuous by their absence in Manchester.





Without Sergio Ramos

The epic and intangibles that have saved the meringues so much on other occasions were conspicuous by their absence in Manchester

Madrid was a want and I can't at the Etihad. In addition to the football aspect, perhaps the absence of Sergio Ramos was decisive in the white epic time in the final stretch of the game, when they were for a long time one goal from extra time and in the last minutes two goals from an affordable miracle . Except for very specific actions and despite adding more forwards with the changes, Zidane's men did not besiege Ederson at any time. Guardiola's slate and a correct City, without too much fanfare, were enough.









With the defeat, the eyes turned towards Zidane, the architect of a legendary Madrid, who has never had the full approval of the Merengue parish due to the team’s football performance, not very showy in most cases, and the management of the changes during the 90 minutes.

Zidande and Hazard, at the Etihad. (AFP)



Yesterday the proper name for his absence was Vinicius. Unbalancing like few others in the one-on-one game, many Madridistas wondered why the Brazilian didn’t even come out to warm up when Madrid desperately needed more presence in attack. Instead, Zidane chose Marco Asensio, Lucas Vázquez and Luka Jovic. If there is something to praise about the French coach, it is his ability to manage the group, with everyone happy with his role in the dressing room except for black sheep like Gareth Bale and James Rodríguez, but yesterday Vinicius should not have finished happy.

Beyond Zidane's responsibility, the players, after several days of vacation, reduced the competitive tension that they had shown during the eleven flawless days that allowed them to sing the alirón. At the Etihad, Madrid only made three fouls. A statistic that denotes the little white aggressiveness for the magnitude of the match. Only on two other occasions in the Champions League had Madrid committed so few fouls.













Three fouls in the whole game

Zidane’s aura with the Champions was broken by his decisions but also by the performance of his players, unable to show a level commensurate with the challenge

The truth is that Zidane’s aura with the Champions was broken by his decisions but also by the performance of his players, unable to show a level commensurate with the challenge. Madrid did their homework with the league title, but they are going on vacation with a bitter taste, after falling for the second consecutive year in the eighth of the Champions League, and having broken the magic in Europe of Zidane. A European disappointment that has even questioned the continuity of the Frenchman, who has never felt like a vocational coach and siren songs come from Turin for Marseille.

