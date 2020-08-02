Sam Horsfield debuts as champion on the European Golf Circuit

English Sam Horsfield, 23, resisted Belgian Thomas Detry’s final assault, who became the leader in the final holes, and took a total with 270 strokes (-18), and a fourth card with 68 (-4), with el Hero Open, which took place in Birmingham, with his first victory on the European Tour golf, leaving signs of being a player to keep in mind in the coming years.

Horsfield, who on the second day managed with a card with 63 strokes (-9) to beat the record of the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel Country Club, suffered more than expected to conquer his first title on the European Tour, after a few beginnings of tour in which it seemed that he was going to achieve it with some comfort.













Incomplete assault

Detry became leader in the final holes but missed a short putt that was fatal

And it is that despite the fact that the leadership was almost at all times in the hands of Horsfield, who came out with a stroke of advantage over the Danish Rasmus Hojgaard, the Welsh Oliver Farr and the Finn Mikko Korhonen, the tournament was decided in the last holes, when Belgian Thomas Detry (three strokes behind at the start) was at the top of the standings, with an impact impact on the English.

Detry, with seven birdies and two bogeys in the first thirteen holes, returned to gain a blow to the field in 16 and 17; while Horsfield made his second puncture of the day in 15. The Belgian had made a comeback that, in the absence of a hole, made him a favorite to at least force a tiebreaker. But perhaps the nerves of finding himself with great options to achieve what could have been his first victory on the European Circuit, made him miss a very affordable putt, which led him to commit a bogey and conclude with a card with 66. His face in the clubhouse awaiting the end of the english were very eloquent regretting the missed opportunity.

El finish de Thomas Detry

Horsfield, with three holes to play, needed a birdie to take the win. He did it in 17, a par 5, where he got with -18, recovering a leadership that no longer yielded. He finished in the 18th with the pair, although he could have added a new birdie, and with the joy of seeing himself at the top, of releasing his record, having had his heart in a fist in the end.









The Spanish Sebastián García Rodríguez, who was the leader in the first two days and faced the last two shots from Horsfield, very soon saw his winning options move away, with two bogeys in the first nine holes, and just one birdie. He recovered at 12, but punctured again at 14, which gave him a fourth card with 73 (+1) and, with it, a creditable tenth place, with 277 (-11). He returned to touch his first victory on the European Tour.

Miguel Ángel Jiménez, who in this tournament became the player with the most participations in the European Tour, with 707, signed the pair from the field (72) in his fourth round, to conclude in a shared thirty-fourth position, with a total of 281 (-7). With 284 (-4) Pablo Larrazábal finished, after 75 of his last card.





Another good performance

Sebastián García Rodríguez finished in the top ten











The anecdote of the last day, and practically of the four days, put it Swede Joel Sjoholm on the 17th hole, when he was forced to make use of a boat For, helped by a rope, four irons in his hand and the bottom of his trousers tucked into his socks, he went to a small island where he had sent his ball. He was saved with a bogey, and grabbed the most of the attentions for his curious image.

Golf, a safe sport.







