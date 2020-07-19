Rufete: “What has happened this year is not to be proud of”

Rufete ended his time as coach of Spanish this Sunday before the Celtic (0-0), with the descent to Monday

Division certified for four days now. From now on he will return to the sole and exclusive role of sports director and in his mind there is only to create a template that “gives hope and certainty” of achieving promotion back to First Division.

The Alicante wanted to “thank the people” who have given “all the support in a difficult moment for the club” and defended his main premise for these last matches: “That the horse does not drop its arms until the end.” “The players have respected the club regardless of whether our people are sad and disappointed because what has happened this year is not to be proud of,” he said.















Tomorrow a new stage begins ”







Rufete







From this Monday, however, “a new stage begins” and Rufete assured that it will be an “important week” to detail “entries and, above all, the first departures”. And in this sense he indicated that one of the “first decisions” will be to select the coach to “start rebuilding the squad.” The name that sounds the loudest today is Vicente

Moreno, current technician of the Mallorca.

On matchday 34, five years ago, Espanyol faced the Leganes. Barcelona as last and Madrid as penultimate. Only one point separated them. However, those of Javier

Aguirre they descended this last day and they only lacked a goal to avoid returning to Second. Something that dramatizes the performance of the parakeet more and that Rufete admits that “it is much more disappointing.”







I’m an easy target ”







Rufete







In recent weeks the figure of Rufete has been questioned a lot, especially because he is one of the people responsible for the descent and because he worked as a coach instead of dedicating himself to planning the squad for the coming season. He again assured that he accepted the position with “the best intention in the world” and knowing that “the criticism will always be there.” Likewise, he insisted that he has “respected the image of the club”, although later “everyone has their opinion” and the complaints are directed at him for being “an easy target” and that he has exposed himself.









If Rufete has emphasized something in something in these last days as a coach, it has been, above all, giving minutes to youth players who should be important next season in the Second Division. “Young players can give us a lot. Must have consolidated home players. The future of Espanyol, just as everything is happening, depends on having great grassroots football for the present and for the future and thus having a stable sporting and economic performance, ”he explained.







