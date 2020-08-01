Ricky Rubio returns with triumph and Harden beats Doncic in a scoring festival

Five months later and after having overcome the coronavirus, Ricky Rubio returned to the parquet with Phoenix Suns in an official party of the NBA. The Arizona team beat the ‘Orlando bubble at Washington Wizards (125-112) under the direction of the Spanish base, while James Harden he defeated in his private duel Doncic wound in an offensive festival where Houston Rockets were imposed on the Dallas Mavericks after an extension (153-149).

The ‘Beard’ resumed his path in the League in the same way that he left in March, with a warm hand. Harden exhibited with 49 points and was more successful than the young Slovenian player in the final minutes, when his points forced overtime first and he finally led the victory with a free kick shot and a basket in the closing seconds.









Harden, who became the second-highest scorer in the Texas franchise after beating Calvin Murphy, was assisted by Russel Westbrook, who finished the game with 31 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

Doncic, for his part, was more erratic, included in a triple that would have meant victory in regulation time, and ended the game with 28 points but scoring 11 of 27 field goals, and missed 8 of 9 triple attempts, in addition to add eight turnovers. For his part, the Latvian Kristaps Porzingis was more successful with 39 points and 13 rebounds.

Harden and Doncic in the match between Rockets and Mavericks. (SH / EFE)



The best start was for the Suns by Ricky Rubio, who returned to the official competition with 15 points and 9 assists, although the leading scorers of those from Arizona were Devin Booker, with 27 points, and Deandre Ayton, with 24 goals and 13 rebounds.

The victory allowed the Suns to go 27-39 and continue in the fight for the eighth and last place in the Western Conference, with the right to play the playoffs, which is the only one that remains undefined and for which they fight for six. teams.









The Wizards’ leading scorer was Japan’s Rui Hachimura, who finished the game with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Those in Washington could run out of playoff options in the Eastern Conference if they add another loss or the Nets win another game.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bucks (119-112) beat the Celtics, the Blazers beat the Grizzlies (140-135), and the Magic beat the Nets (128-118). The next morning will be the turn of the champions, Marc Gasol’s Toronto Raptors, who will resume the competition against the Lakers.







