Kvyat crashes at the British GP and pays for it with a television camera

“Sorry guys,” he apologized over the radio. The Russian pilot Daniil Kvyat (AlphaTauri) suffered a serious accident on the thirteenth of the 52 laps scheduled for the Silverstone, host this weekend of British GP of Formula 1, but abandoned his car by his own foot.

At the entrance of the linked, Kvyat He lost control of his AlphaTauri and slammed into the side guards.











This accident motivated the safety car to take to the track for the second time. He previously did it due to the accident of the Danish Kevin Magnussen (Haas), who like Daniil Kvyat dropped out of the race. The Russian, sunk, paid for it with an international television camera, slapping him.

The British Lewis Hamilton won this Sunday, with a flat tire, for the seventh time on the circuit of Silverstone and left the British GP more leader of the World Championship of Formula 1.