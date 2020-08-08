Jakobsen wakes up from coma and shows no neurological damage

The Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) woke up from the coma that had been induced after suffering a serious accident at the arrival of the first stage of the Tour of Polandthe organizers of the race reported through their twitter account. Shortly after the doctors reported her health.

“The patient is conscious and follows instructions. He has not suffered neurological damage. He is breathing alone. Now he faces a period of rehabilitation before going home, “said the doctor. Pawel Gruenpeter, from St. Barbara’s Hospital in Sosnowiec.





Good evolution

Jakobsen received a final sprint push from compatriot Dylan Groenewegen and crashed into the metal barriers. Groenewegen was excluded from the race and faces additional sanctions from the International Cycling Union. In addition to the sports fines, the Polish prosecutor’s office is investigating the accident.

Despite the serious injuries sustained, doctors are optimistic about the possibilities of getting back on the bike. “Jakobsen moves his arms and legs. If he survived such an accident, I think he will safely return to playing sports ”, added the doctor, although without giving recovery periods.

Dylan Groenewegen after suffering the accident in Poland. (AP)



Jakobsen suffered severe injuries to the skull and face, around the eye socket and in the jaw. Regardless of Groenewegen’s responsibility for the accident, the race organizers have received criticism for the layout of the stage, with a downhill sprint that causes cyclists to reach high speeds and cannot react in a timely manner in the event of an unforeseen event. .

“Fortunately no vital organs were affected, but all the bones in his face were broken and he lost all of his teeth. We may have been fortunate that the place where it happened is a mining region, since doctors there have more experience with serious accidents ”, explained Patrick Lefevere, director of the Deceuninck-Quick Step team.







