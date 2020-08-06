Jacobsen facial surgery that is “stable at the moment”

The Dutch cyclist Fabio Jacobsen, who suffered a strong accident in the sprint with which the first stage of the Tour of Poland was resolved on Wednesday, has had facial surgery tonight and his situation “is stable for the moment,” according to a statement from his team. Deceunick-Quick Step.

“Fabio Jakobsen had facial surgery overnight. His situation is stable for the moment, and later today the doctors will try to wake Fabio up, ”the note states.





The incident was caused in full sprint by an ugly maneuver by his compatriot Dylan Groenewegen, from Jumbo-Visma, who ended up being the winner of the stage.

Accident image (ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL / EFE)



In the accident, Jakobsen suffered a very severe head injury and lost a lot of blood, according to the Polish media, Dr. Barbara Jerschina, who treated the Dutch cyclist in the first instance.

Initially, and following the accident, his team reported that the diagnostic tests revealed no brain or spinal injuries, but due to the severity of his multiple injuries, the rider was kept in an induced coma, and should be closely observed in the following days at the Wojewóódzki Szpital in Katowice.









Involved in the accident

Edu Prades suffers a vertebra fracture in Poland

For his part, the Tarragona cyclist Edu Prades, from the Movistar Team will also travel to Pamplona to pass new tests after being detected a small transverse fracture in the C6 cervical vertebra, as a result of his fall in the aforementioned stage due to the accident as it was one of those involved.

The Catalan, who collided with the fences that had been displaced by a previous accident, received a wound in his back -with the need for sutures- and, especially, a strong blow that caused pain in the area of ​​the scapula and in the ribs.









Prades was transferred by ambulance to a nearby medical center, where after the necessary radiological tests, a small transverse fracture in the C6 cervical vertebra was confirmed at midnight on Wednesday. He spent the night there and will be discharged today so that he can go to Pamplona.

