Historic triumph for Brad Binder and KTM

In a reverse race, with the favorites far from the positions of honor, Brad

Binder and KTM made history in the Czech GP. The young South African, rookie of the class, and the Austrian factory, in his fourth season in MotoGP, achieved their first victories in the queen displacement.





Surprise

Brad Binder surprised the two Petronas Yamas with self-confidence and spectacular pace, scoring his first win in just his third GP

The Brno circuit test involved a turnaround of all forecasts and an earthquake that blew up the hierarchies established. Without Marc

Marquez on the track, convalescing from his humerus fracture, the MotoGP World Championship went crazy: the leader failed Quartararo (7th), the secondary ones were claimed, with Binder winning, with Morbidelli second and with the satellite Zarco, third, with a 2019 motorcycle … And the alleged applicants to fight the title with Marc, everyone off the hook.









At the exit, Zarco wasted the privilege of pole with a horse at the start, which led to Morbidelli will take the lead. The Italian-Brazilian Petronas Yamaha took over leadership, chased by his partner Quartarero, who had a little scare and came down to third place.

Progressively, the distance what he put Morbidelli with Quartararo was reduced, at the same time Zarco recovered positions, up to 4th place, behind a combative Brad Binder (KTM). Those who did not appear in the noble zone were Maverick Viñales (8.º-9.º) ni Andrea Dovizioso (11th), two of the assumptions aspirants to the title missing.





Leader failed

Quartararo was lazy from the start, and was more concerned not to fall and score points, than to seek victory

He overturn in the race he arrived on the 9th of 21 laps when Binder, third, he boldly passed a Quartararo that he did not want to fall on a very bumpy track. The South African was at that moment 1.9 seconds behind Morbidelli, already for him who left. From behind, his partner Pol Espargaró He tried to emulate it, but he played with Zarco and went to the ground. The stewards sanctioned the Frenchman for “irresponsible driving” with a long lap.









Attack of Binder Do not be late. On lap 13, only four after chasing after Morbidelli, advanced to Yamaha with a claw. And began to gallop towards the victoria, without anyone stopping it. “It is incredible to win my first MotoGP race, it is a dream come true, I had the feeling that I could do well today, I hope it is the beginning of much more to come,” said the South African, who has only been in the class for 3 races. Queen.





Marquez’s allies

From his home in Cervera, the Repsol Honda rider found six allies that delayed Quartararo to 7th place: he only scored 9 points

Behind, the podium seats were defined for Morbidelli, solid in second place, and for Zarco, who had no problem winning the position to Quartararo, and also held the third place in the return of the long lap. “I was expecting him to get ahead of me, but I managed to keep my position; in the last three laps my tire fell off and I couldn’t catch up with Morbidelli, ”said the Frenchman, who achieved a podium with a 2019 Ducati Satellite.

Another of the most notable aspects of the race was in the key of the championship: Marc Márquez, from home, found a lot of allies in Brno. Up to 6 drivers – Binder, Morbidelli, Zarco, Rins, Rossi and Oliveira – overtook a Fabio Quartararo in a conservative way, he did not want to risk to avoid a fall. In this way, the French leader only adds 9 more points to that of Cervera, now at 59 handicap.













Race classification

1. Brad Binder (KTM), 41m38s764

2. Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), a 5s266

3. Johann Zarco (Ducati), a 6s470

4. Alex Rins (Suzuki), 6s609

5. Valentino Rossi (Yamaha), at 7s517

6. Miguel Oliveira (KTM), 7s969

7. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), at 11s827

8. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda), a 12s862

9. Jack Miller (Ducati), a 15s013

10. Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia), at 15s087

11. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati), a 16s455

12. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati), a 18s506

13. Cal Crutchlow (Honda), a 18s736

14. Maverick Viñales (Yamaha), a 19s720

15. Àlex Márquez (Honda), at 24s597

16. Tito Rabat (Ducati), a 29s004

17. Bradley Smith (Aprilia), a 32s290

18. Stefan Bradl (Honda), a 55s977







