Hamilton prepares the roller at home with a record ‘pole’

In his Silverstone garden, from Lewis Hamilton you could only hope the pole position, preparing the roller for Sunday’s race at the British GP. But English not only took the preferential position, but crushed with a record lap of the track, 7 tenths faster than last year’s best time of Valtteri Bottas, second.





91.ª ‘pole’

Hamilton links his third consecutive ‘pole’ this season, the 7th at Silverstone (record) and the 91st of his career (record)

The Mercedes They take over the first starting line again, as in Hungary, but also, they state that they are three steps ahead from the competition. Their superiority is insulting to a thrown lap: they left the immediate pursuer, Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 1 second away; to the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc, at 1.1s, and at McLaren, fourth best car, at 1.4. An atrocity.









“There is a big difference between us and the rest, but Valtteri has been pushing me to the limit; This track is great, with very high speed and wind from different parts ”, commented the English pilot, who signed up 91.ª pole

that shoots him as the best Saturday driver ever. In addition, Hamilton accumulates 7 preferred positions output in Silverstone, the pilot with the most poles on the English track.





Mastery in all three sleeves

The two Mercedes imposed their law from the morning free to the last second of Q3, with Bottas almost always ahead, except at the moment of truth.

Continuing the tone of the free 3 in the morning, the Mercedes they went out to the qualifying session with the same momentum, with Bottas to the front in the Q1followed closely by Hamilton (at 0.099s), seeking his seventh home win, at Silverstone. The usual Verstappen, at the tail of the star’s racing cars, but to the surprise of the dos Racing Point uploaded to the top 5, with Stroll and the debutante Hülkenberg, replacing the Mexican



Czech Pérez, absent for his positive coronavirus

.









In the Q2 it was evident that the two mercedes they run in another orbit this weekend, with Bottas again in pole provisional, 3 tenths faster than his teammate Hamilton. Most notable was that the third, Verstappen, stayed 1.1 seconds behind the Finn, just like an outstanding Carlos Sainz, fourth.





The Spanish

Carlos Sainz, who was provisional 5th, was relegated to 7th place by Leclerc and Stroll, his most dangerous rivals for points.

In the definitva Q3, Hamilton emerged from the shadow of his partner and crushed in both attempts; in the second, with a vole in 1m24s303, what are 7 tenths less that the best track record of Bottas, which earned him the pole last year. The Finn, who came in comeback time in the first quarter, was wrong in the second and was 3 tenths behind Lewis.

Carlos Sainz will start 7th at Silverstone (AFP7 via Europa Press / EP)













Carlos Sainz, who was provisional 5th on the first attempt, was relegated to 7th place by Leclerc and Stroll, in addition to his partner Country

Norris, 5th, fastest in the qualifier.





The chrono

The starting grid

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 1m24s303

2. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), 1m24s616

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull), 1m25s325

4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 1m25s427

5. Lando Norris (McLaren), 1m25s782

6. Lance Stroll (Racing Point), 1m25s839

7. Carlos Sainz (McLaren), 1m25s965

8. Daniel Ricciardo (Renault), 1m26s009

9. Esteban Ocon (Renault), 1m26s209

10. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari), 1m26s339

11. Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri), 1m26s501

12. Alexander Albon (Red Bull), 1m26s545

13. Nico Hülkenberg (Racing Point), 1m26s566

14. Daniil Kvyat (Alpha Tauri), 1m26s744

15. George Russell (Williams), 1m27s092

16. Kevin Magnussen (Haas), 1m27s158

17. Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo), 1m27s164

18. Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo), 1m27s366

19. Romain Grosjean (Haas), 1m27s643

20. Nicholas Latifi (Williams), 1m27s705







