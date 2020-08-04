FC Barcelona – Naples, much more than football

The last memory of the 2018-2019 Champions it cannot be more fatal for Barcelona, ​​the elimination blushing 4-0 at Anfield when the team already had one foot in the Madrid final. However, from one point of view economic, the balance of the last edition of the maximum continent tournamenthe was fantastic for the Blaugrana club.

It became the team that received the most money from UEFA, with a total of 117 million, according to the organizer of the competition in December. The champion, Liverpool, took 111 million. The best historical coefficient of the Barcelona fans and their largest slice of cake in the concept of the television market played in their favor. And the fact is that the Champions League is always a mana if the cards and the results are good and this campaign plans to distribute some 2,000 million euros.













The Barcelona Barça team has entered the current edition of the Champions League 71.35 million

In a situation as complex as today, with the pandemic undermining the economies of all the clubs, the resolution of this Champions League also seems to be very important in terms of accounting balances. The tournament returns to action next Friday.

As everything in this exercise, the economic game will be peculiar, since what the teams have entered until the round of 16 must be computed in the account books of the 2019-2020 campaign, which were closed on June 30, and in Instead, what remains to be distributed will already be considered as money for the balance of the 2020-2021 season. In any case, be it for one chapter or another, it is a few million more necessary than ever.

Stopping in the specific case of Barcelona, ​​the Catalan team has entered the current edition of the Champions League 71.35 million, without counting the proportional part of the television market. 22.1 million for sports results, 15.25 for participating and 34 for the historical coefficient that includes the results in the competition of the last seasons. This concept that was incorporated a few seasons ago represents 30% of the total money that is distributed, the same percentage that comes from the results of the season.

But what is Barcelona playing financially in the second leg of the round of 16 against Naples on Saturday at the Camp Nou? Well, a lot. From the start getting into rooms offers an income of 10.5 million.

If Barça already fell in eighths, beyond the sports fiasco, it would mean closing the possibilities of being able to win up to 46 million, counting on the champion of the Champions playing the European Super Cup.

To this we should add the amount of the television pie that fluctuates depending on the results of all the representatives of the same country and which represents 15% of the total prizes that are distributed.

It is not turkey mucus at all considering the shock measures already being applied by the big clubs in the face of the coronavirus crisis that has caused the closure of their stadiums to the public. They cannot sell tickets or generate income for the usual concepts that are developed on a game day. For this section it is calculated that, for example, Barcelona stops earning 6 million euros for playing behind closed doors against Naples. From March and until a new order, football in Spain will be without spectators. An economic drain that will lead to readjusting budgets.













Barça will cut some 300 million its budget

In the case of Barcelona, ​​this cut will be around 300 million euros (from a projected budget of 1,100 million to one of 800, as it advanced). The vanguard The last friday).

A complex panorama for all the clubs that will only be overcome when it is possible to return to a certain normality also in the stadiums. Meanwhile, much more is played than soccer in the Champions League.

The expenses that the teams face are still gigantic and they need to refloat treasuries. Shining and winning in Europe is usually a good way to do it.








