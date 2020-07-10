Djokovic denounces a “witch hunt” after his positive on Covid-19

Novak Djokovic he has denounced who feels subjected to a “Witch hunt” After his

positive in Covid-19

detected after participating and organizing the Adria Tour, a charity tournament in which spread several players. The current number 1 in world tennis has assured that he still does not know if he will participate in the US Open, to be held between August 31 and September 13.

Djokovic has regretted “criticism, many of them malicious”Against him by the organization last June of Adria Tour. The tennis player has declared that his intention was “pure“, And his goal was fundraising for humanitarian purposes. “It is obvious that there is more than reviewas if there was an agenda, a Witch hunt, that someone has to fall, some personality that is guilty of everything“He pointed out.









“Now I don’t know what’s going to happen. In recent weeks, the numbers of infected have been growing a lot and this does not favor the US Open“, has said Djokovic in an interview with the Serbian sports newspaper Sports magazine. The tennis player wanted to celebrate “the efforts around the world“For tournaments to be held despite the great health crisis, but he has stated”everything has its limits”.