Chris Froome to leave Ineos at the end of the season

The British Chris Froome, four times winner of the Tower of Francia, 2 from the Vuelta and 1 from the Giro d’Italia,

will leave Ineos at the end of the season

, ending a “phenomenal decade” that does not stop him from dreaming, despite the serious injury he suffered, this year with his fifth Tour de France.

“It has been a phenomenal decade with the team, we have accomplished a lot together and I will always treasure the memories. I look forward to new and exciting challenges as I move into the next phase of my career, but in the meantime my goal is to win a fifth Tour de France with the Ineos team, ”said Froome.















Ineos director Sir Dave Brailsford confirmed the departure of Froome, who will stop at the Israel Start-Up Nation, although the rider has not made his decision official. “Chris Froome’s current contract ends in December and we have made the decision not to renew it. We are making this announcement earlier than usual to end recent speculation and allow the team to focus on the season ahead. ”

Brailsford explains in a statement the personal and sporting quality of Froome, linked to the British structure “from the beginning”. “Chris is a great champion and we have shared many memorable moments over the years, but I think this is the right decision for the team and for Chris. Given his achievements in the sport, Chris is understandably interested in having unique team leadership in the next chapter of his career, which is not something we can guarantee him at the moment, “explains the manager of Ineos.

Chris Froome

(Satish Kumar Subramani / Reuters)









According to Brailsford, “A move away from the Ineos team can give you that certainty and give other members of our team the leadership opportunities that they too have earned and are rightly seeking.”

“I am excited about the talent we have across the team right now and all of our collective focus is on preparing for next season. We are all looking forward to the start of the races next month. ”







