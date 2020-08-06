Arsenal proposes 55 layoffs due to the coronavirus crisis

He Arsenal has announced this Wednesday the proposal to dismiss 55 people from the club due to the economic crisis generated by the coronavirus. One of the reasons the club alleges to carry out such a cut is to be able to “keep the investment in the team”, which is currently negotiating the expansion of the Gabonese contract Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

"Our goal has been to protect the jobs and wages of our people for as long as possible. Unfortunately, we have reached the point where we have to propose 55 job cuts, "Arsenal said in a statement signed by Raúl Sanllehí, football director, and Vinai Venkatesham, Arsenal CEO.















These decisions have been made solely to ensure that we get this club moving forward and to create the right organization. "







Raúl Sanllehí

Football director







This news comes after Arsenal took the FA Cup final over the weekend, confirming its participation in Europe next season, representing an income of more than 40 million euros for the London club.

“These decisions have been made solely to ensure that we get this club moving forward and to create the right organization once the coronavirus passes, ensuring that we have sufficient resources to compete at the highest level in England and Europe,” they added.

The Arsenal squad (Catherine Ivill / AP)












