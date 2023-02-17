Young Sheldon Season 6: Emily Osment Promoted as Series Regular

Young Sheldon a.k.a. The Big Bang Theory spinoff has been quite the popular series since the very first season. Now, as they head towards Young Sheldon Season 6, we have some news!

As you might already know that charming Emily Osment has been promoted as the Series Regular for the Young Sheldon Season 6 and this can mean, so many things and so many new developments in the storyline, anything is possible.

So, first of all, Emily Osment fans are for sure pumped up about her being a show regular and obviously, endless possibilities of how the storyline of Young Sheldon Season 6 can go forward. Amongst so many theories, the most popular one is about Georgie’s future arc in the Young Sheldon. We, for sure, #CantWait for this to happen.

Emily Osment a.k.a Mandy in Young Sheldon

Emily Osment plays the character Mandy who was introduced back in the Young Sheldon Season 5 and has been playing it cool, where fans have been losing their minds over the entire storyline and her character itself, being such a popular one.

Mandy entered the series as Georgie’s (Montana Jordan’s) love interest and even though their relationship might not be at its best right now, when Emily Osment has been promoted as the show regular, anything is possible! Right?

Since Mandy (Emily Osment) entered the series Young Sheldon, the storyline has been focused more on Georgie, and fans’ curiosity has been at its peak since both of them started a romantic relationship. As of now, we know that Osment is surely going to hit it up with the most amazing chemistry between the couple, resulting in #NewBeginnings.

Young Sheldon Season 6 Storyline:

One thing is confirmed now, Mandy (Emily Osment) is going to be a series regular, and that primarily means that there will be something about her pregnancy.

As Mandy is pregnant currently, there is going to be a baby and so many new developments in the entire storyline for which fans are very much excited.

We are sure because, earlier Molaro said that there will be no talks related to abortion, so the show has to have a brand new baby in the near future.