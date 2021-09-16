Young Justice Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Young Justice is an American animated tv series. The series Young Justice includes action, adventure, superhero, sci-fi, and teen drama.

The series Young Justice has received a very positive response from the audience. The series Young Justice got 8.6 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the fourth season of the series Young Justice.

Young Justice Season 4:

In the series Young Justice, there are some teenage superheroes. They strive to prove themselves because they are members of the Justice League.

The story of the third season of the series Young Justice will be continued in the fourth season of the series Young Justice.

The series Young Justice is based on Young Justice by Todd Dezago, Todd Nauck, and Lary Stucker. The series Young Justice was created by Greg Weisman, Geoff Johns, and Brandon Vietti.

The series Young Justice stars Jesse McCartney, Nolan North, and Danica McKellar. The series Young Justice was executively produced by Sam Register. It was produced by Brandon Vietti and Greg Weisman.

The first season of the series Young Justice contains a total of 26 episodes. The second season of the series Young Justice contains a total of 20 episodes.

The third season of the series Young Justice is split into two parts, and each part contains a total of 13 episodes. So, Young Justice Season 3 includes a total of 26 episodes.

Young Justice Season 1 and Season 2 arrived on Cartoon Network, and Young Justice Season 3 arrived on DC Universe.

The series Young Justice was renewed for the fourth season. The title of the fourth season of the series Young Justice will be Young Justice: Phantoms; it was confirmed on 12th September 2020.

The fourth season of the series Young Justice will arrive on HBO Max. It was announced in September 2020. The running time of each episode of the series Young Justice ranges around 25 minutes.

The series Young Justice was made under DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Animation. Warner Bros. Television Distribution distributed the series, Young Justice.

If we get any other update about the series Young Justice Season 4, we will add it here. Let’s see the cast of the upcoming Young Justice Season 4.

Is Young Justice Season 4: Phantoms Moved to HBO Max?

Yes, the series Young Justice is moved to HBO Max from its fourth season. So, the fourth season of the series Young Justice will be aired on HBO Max.

The series Young Justice was moved from Cartoon Network to DC Universe, and now from DC Universe to HBO Max.

Let’s talk about the cast of Young Justice Season 4.

Young Justice Season 4 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series Young Justice Season 4 below.

Jesse McCartney as Dick Grayson Danica McKellar as Miss Martian Nolan North as Conner Kent Khary Payton as Kaldur’ahm Stephanie Lemelin as Artemis Crock Jason Spisak as Wally West Bruce Greenwood as Bruce Wayne Crispin Freeman as Roy Harper Zehra Fazal as Violet Harper Masasa Moyo as Cat Grant Troy Baker as Brion Markov Kevin Michael Richardson as J’onn J’onzz Greg Griffin as Helga Jace Eric Lopez as Jaime Reyes Phil LaMarr as King Orin Jason Marsden as Bart Allen Yuri Lowenthal as La’gaan Lacey Chabert as Zatanna Zatara Mark Rolston as Lex Luthor Dee Bradley Baker as Wolf Greg Cipes as Garfield Logan Jeff Bennett as Red Tornado Kelly Hu as Jade Nguyen Alyson Stoner as Barbara Gordon Vanessa Marshall as Black Canary Mae Whitman as Cassie Sandsmark Miguel Ferrer as Vandal Savage Alan Tudyk as Oliver Queen

Let’s talk about the release date of the fourth season of the series Young Justice.

Young Justice Season 4 Latest Update:

In the fourth season of the series Young Justice, we expect to see ghosts from the past. The finale of Young Justice Season 3 shows some clues of the plot of the series Young Justice Season 4.

Let’s see the release date of Young Justice Season 4.

Young Justice Season 4 Release Date:

Young Justice Season 4: Phantoms is set to release on 21st October 2021. It will be released on HBO Max.

Young Justice Season 1 was aired from 26th November 2010 to 21st April 2012 on Cartoon Network. Young Justice Season 2: Invasion was aired from 28th April 2012 to 16th March 2013 on Cartoon Network.

Young Justice Season 3: Outsiders was aired from 4th January 2019 to 27th August 2019 on DC Universe.

If we get any other update about the release date of Young Justice Season 4, we will add it here. So, make sure you visit this website regularly. Let’s watch the trailer of the fourth season of the series Young Justice.

Young Justice Season 4 Trailer:

The official trailer of Young Justice Season 4 has not arrived yet. We expect that it will soon arrive. Find the trailer of Young Justice Season 3 below.

