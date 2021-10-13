The Task Force is Back in The Blacklist Season 9’s First Look

The ninth season of the series The Blacklist is coming. The NBC Show The Blacklist is coming forward two years, and it reveals that the lives of Elizabeth Keen’s unconventional chosen family are different after her eighth season exit.

Raymond – Red – Reddington’s whereabouts are not known, and also the FBI task force has disbanded, and its members are scattering.

John Eisendrath is an executive producer of the series The Blacklist. He said that the death of Liz has had a profound effect on our characters is inevitable.

But where they have landed in her absence is surprising as well as wide-ranging. At the time when a common purpose reunites them in their mission in order to take down the Blacklisters, the old comrades have to search for their rhythm, with Liz no longer acting at a crossroads.

According to some news, they start to reveal unimaginable conspiracies, lethal adversaries, and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances as well as spur vengeance for the past.

Eisendrath said that even as they have scattered to the four winds, the criminal world has continued to tick along, which at a particular point becomes impossible for our heroes to ignore.

Red, as well as the task force, may discover themselves in the whole new surroundings but rest assured, The Blacklisters are nasty.

At the end of the eighth season of the series The Blacklist, we have seen that after murdering Townsend as well as his men, Reddington tries to take an injured Liz along with him.

At the time when she recovers, Reddington gives the Task Force information about those who may claim the criminal empire of Townsend following his death.

Reddington makes a plan for the future security of Liz as well as shares his idea with Liz, just before the illness of Red claims his life, and Liz will kill him publicly and later prove to the world that she is taking over his empire by force.

Only after that will she find the secret of his true identity. Later, Liz halfheartedly agrees and later discovers it hard to pull the trigger at the time when the time comes, and one of the associates of Townsend shoots her in the back.

Later, Reddington murders the associate before holding onto a dying Liz, at the time when her life flashes before her eyes.

After that, Ressler, as well as the task force, comes to the crime scene, and at the same time, Dembe takes Reddington and later escapes.

The ninth season of the series The Blacklist will be released on 21st October 2021. The first episode, titled The Skinner, will be released on 21st October 2021 on NBC.

The second episode, titled The Skinner – Conclusion, will be released on 28th October 2021 on NBC.

The Blacklist is an American television series. The series The Blacklist is full of action, crime, drama, thriller, and mystery. Jon Bokenkamp created the series The Blacklist.

It was directed by Michael W. Watkins. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any other update about the series The Blacklist Season 9, we will add it here.

