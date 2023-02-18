Will there be The Missing Season 3? Or Just the Spinoff Baptiste?

Since The Missing Season 1 and Season 2 were such big hits, everyone has been eagerly waiting for The Missing Season 3, but unfortunately, there has been no official word about any such thing. And that has fans disappointed on so many levels, that can not be even understood by the series producers.

The normal thing would be to shoot and release The Missing Season 3, Season 4, and so on. If they wanted, there could have been so many stories told in so many different ways, but no. Nothing of this sort happened and even, and there has been no news about The Missing Season 3.

Instead, we have one interesting piece of news regarding the new season of Missing Season 3. Well, not exactly the new season of Missing, but there are rumors about The Missing Spinoff Baptiste.

The Missing Spinoff: Two Seasons are Expected

Not one, but two seasons of The Missing are in the works and are currently being processed. We will be seeing Tchéky Karyo a.k.a. the lead detective Julien Baptiste, solving various mysterious cases in this spinoff.

Fans have been Asking & Demanding:

The Missing fans across the globe have been asking why there has been no Season 3 of The Missing, despite being such a popular British thriller all over the world. Fans have been searching for the upcoming Missing Season all over Netflix and many other platforms.

Not just that, there are so many fan boards and accounts where fans have been demanding to have The Missing Season 3 and further seasons too. But sadly, nothing has happened and fans are still waiting for the upcoming seasons.

Just the Spinoff?

Looks like, fans are not going to get exactly what they expected, instead, they are going to have to be satisfied with just the two seasons (for now) of the Missing Spinoff.

Why No More Seasons of The Missing?

If we look at it like this, there is a chance that the storyline is somehow responsible for why there is no The Missing Season 3.

There might be a chance that the failure of detective Baptiste was the prime reason behind that, but can’t say for sure. But even if so, that was the reason, why would they get Detective as the lead role in the spinoff?? Well, we simply don’t know (at least not for now).

Let’s just wait for the official news regarding The Missing Spinoff and see how it turns out.