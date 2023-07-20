Ncuti Gatwa Leaving Netflix Series Sex Education: Why?

There are so many series that have become very popular amongst fans, and one such series is Sex Education. The fourth season of the series is upcoming, and fans are eagerly waiting for its release. Among such expectations, one of the lead stars of the series is about to leave the series. Ncuti Gatwa wants to pursue his other projects and some other reasons too. Let’s take a look at it:

The Real Reason behind Ncuti Gatwa’s Exit

As per the actor himself, he wants to pursue something other than the series Sex Education. Because they have given everything there is to give to the series, he is also all set to star in the star-studded and most popular movie of the year 2023, Barbie, with his role.

Apart from that, he will also appear as “The Doctor” in the world-famous Doctor Who. He is happy with the series before the Sex Education Season 4 release. It is because his friend Jodie Turner-Smith will also appear alongside him.

More about Ncuti Gatwa

The actor is from a Rwandan-Scottish background and started his career as a stage artist. Later, he was selected for the Netflix series Sex Education which has been running since 2019. The fourth season is about to release, and he will leave the show.

He has also appeared in various other television shows, including Bob Servent, Stonemouth, where he has played distinct roles. His upcoming series include Masters of the Air and Doctor Who. The first one is a mini-series, whereas Doctor Who has offered Gatwa the lead role of Doctor Who himself.

Stage Works

Since 2013, the actor has been doing numerous state works for various plays and musicals. He has played roles in Hecuba, The BFG, Woman in Mind, Romeo & Juliet, Lines, Victoria, The Claim, The Rivals, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and many more. He even did a podcast where he played the role of Christopher.

In a video game titled Grid Legends, Gatwa plays Valentin Manzi’s role through voice and motion capture. Fans from various countries have followed him, especially since his role in the series Sex Education. But the actor does not feel the same now as there already have been multiple seasons of the same series.

He feels that there is nothing more in his character’s story, which is why he wants to leave his character with an appropriate ending. Hence that is what he did.