Where to watch Upload Season 3 Release Date

Upload Season 3 – Everything to Know About the Show

The afterlife is a concept that is quite intriguing to people. The latest one would involve people living in a virtual world with in-app purchases in exchange for an affordable price. This concept can be seen on the screen through the show, Upload, on Prime Video.

The show starts on a light note with our main character Nathan Brown, figuring out how to live his “life” after he dies. That changes throughout a few episodes when he’s wrapped up in understanding his accident and the cause of it.

The show premiered on Prime Video on May 1, 2020, and was later renewed for a second season which aired on March 11, 2022. In May 2022, the show was renewed for a third season.

Upload Season 3 Release date

The series is a sci-fi drama set in the future where humans can “upload” themselves into a virtual afterlife to continue living in a sense. After his untimely demise in a car accident, Nathan Brown is one of these uploads.

As he learns to adjust to his new living accommodations with some help from fellow uploads and his ‘guardian angel’ (his real-world handler), questions about the cause of his death arise.

Upload Season 3 Plot

The first season revolved around Nathan navigating his way through his afterlife and finishing off at a cliffhanger of who killed him.

Season 2 of Upload explores how Nathan balances his love-life whilst solving his murder as his girlfriend, Ingrid, uploads herself to be with him, and Nathan fights himself for his feelings towards his ‘angel’ Nora while the latter investigates his murder.

The season also shows the casualties that take place when there is a corporate takeover. The season ends on a cliffhanger as Nathan’s mom decides to upload her entire family for a better life.

Upload Season 3 Characters

Nathan Brown, played by Robbie Amell, is a computer engineer who gets uploaded after his untimely death. His girlfriend, Ingrid Kannerman, is played by Allegra Edwards. Nora Antony (Andy Allo) is Nathan’s ‘guardian angel’ who helps him navigate his afterlife.

The second season introduced Matteo (Paulo Costanzo), who plays Nora’s new love interest.

Other characters include AI Guy, Luke, and Aleesha, with a few recurring characters such as Nathan’s mother and Nora’s father.

Upload Season 3 Release Date

There hasn’t been any news for a release date as of yet. But based on the season’s recent renewal, it can be expected to premiere by the latter half of 2023. The show involves a lot of post-production work which may require a sufficient amount of time.

Upload Season 3 Number of Episodes

There hasn’t been any official announcement regarding the number of episodes in the latest season. Season 1 had ten episodes while its successor only had seven. An estimate can range from having 7-10 episodes based on this. But this is just speculation.

Upload Season 3 Running time

The episodes running time vary from half an hour to forty-five minutes.

Upload Season 3 Streaming Platform

Upload is an Amazon original and can be streamed through Prime Video.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Has the Upload Season 3 trailer been released?

So far, there hasn’t been any news of a trailer for the latest season. It may be a bit early, given that the news for renewal is relatively new. But check out the trailer for the second season on YouTube.

What will happen in Upload Season3?

Nathan downloaded himself into a clone but started to get a nosebleed, indicating that he was running short of time. The third season continues from where the second season ended and will clear the air about the cliffhanger.

Will there be a fourth season for Upload?

There have been no further updates regarding any upcoming seasons of the show. Any news regarding the future of the show will perhaps be based on how the third season performs.