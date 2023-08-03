Tell Me Lies Season 2 Release Date, Plot Summary, Cast Members, Trailer Release, Latest Updates 2023, And Everything You Need To Know

Have you ever watched a seductive-romantic drama series with many twists, chaos, and a toxic relationship that affects the nearby people so adversely? If not there, we have brought Tell Me Lies, an American love-romantic drama series. Fans of this hit show are eagerly waiting for the second season. Here we have good news for you all.



The Tell Me Lies drama series finally received a green light to be released for a second season. On top of that, the first season of the Tell Ne Lies series has earned 6.7/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

This article has compiled all the latest updates for Tell Me Lies Season 2. Here we have added a release date, a list of cast members, and trailer updates for Tell Me Lies Season 2.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Release Date

Tell Me Lies is an American drama series created and developed by famous American screenwriter Meaghan Oppenheimer. This seductive-romantic drama series premiered for the first season on Hulu on September 7, 2022. As the plot of Tell Me Lies Season 1 includes a unique storyline with twists, turns, and mysteries, fans couldn’t keep calm to know about the further season release date.

Over the past six months, many fans have wondered whether Tell Me Lies will release for a second run. So the answer is YES! Fortunately, the show makers and streaming services have recently announced that, Tell Me Lies is on its way to hit for a second season.

Moreover, in an Instagram post, US streaming service provider Hulu shared that “Tell Me Lies Season 2 Is coming.” however, the official release date for the second season is yet to be announced. We can assume that the second installment of the Tell Me Lies series may premiere in early 2024.

Tell Me Lies Series Plot Summary – Spoilers Ahead

Tell Me Lies is an American drama series created and developed by Meaghan Oppenheimer, and in November 2022, the show was renewed for a second season.



The first installment of the Tell Me Lies drama series revolves around Lucy (Grace Van Patten), a freshman from Baird College, and college junior Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White). The show’s main plot follows a typical yet entertaining toxic relationship between the love couple.

Tell Me Lies has concentrated on jaw-dropping suspense and thriller throughout the season. In the first season, we also encounter Macy’s death, who was Lucy’s best friend. In general, terms, Tell Me Lies Season 1 is a complete set of romantic yet thriller dramas with many messed-up events that make the show worth watching.

In an interview, Meaghan Oppenheimer stated that the second season would also bring more mess and thriller. However, even after getting the green single from the showrunners, we haven’t received the official release date for Tell Me Lies Season 2.

Moreover, ongoing writers’ strikes may further delay the post-production of Tell Me Lies Season 2. So, for now, fans of this hit series have to wait until the showrunners’ final confirmation.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Cast Members List

Actors and actresses are the prime faces of any show or series; without them, a well-written storyline remains on the papers. Cast members play a huge role in the show’s further success. Ever since the showrunners dropped the first run of the Tell Me Lies series, many fans have been curious about the featured artist.

Currently, no official information has been made for the second season of the Tell Me Lies series. Therefore, we have added a complete list of Tell Me Lies Season 1 cast members here. The below-mentioned cast members may return for the second season.

Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright

Spencer House as Wrigley

Catherine Missal as Bree

Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco

Sonia Mena as Pippa

Alicia Crowder as Diana

Benjamin Wadsworth as Drew

Branden Cook as Evan

Edmund Donovan as Max

Gabriella Pession as Marianne

Tyriq Withers as Tim

Natalee Linez as Lydia Montgomery

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Episode Title List

As discussed above, the showrunners have yet to announce the release date for Tell Me Lies Season 2. Similarly, the number of episodes and title headings are also unavailable.



Still, we have added a complete list of Tell Me Lies Season 1 heading here.

Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 01 – Lightning Strike

Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 02 – Hot-Blooded

Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 03 – We Don’t Touch, We Collide

Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 04 – Take Off Your Pants and Jacket

Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 05 – Merry F*cking Christmas

Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 06 – And I’m Sorry If I Dissed You

Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 07 – Castle On A Cloud

Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 08 – Don’t Go Wasting Your Emotion

Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 09 – Sugar, We’re Going Down Swinging

Tell Me Lies Season 1 Episode 10 – The Bedrooms of Our Friends

Where To Watch Tell Me Lies Season 2?

Tell Me Lies is an American drama series that circles Lucy (Grace Van Patten), Stephen (Jackson White), and their struggles to overcome a toxic relationship. In addition, Tell Me Lies Season 1 has received generally favorable reviews from the audience and critics.

see you for season 2. <3 #TellMeLies pic.twitter.com/oBZdetJoDc — Tell Me Lies on Hulu (@tellmelieshulu) November 29, 2022

Newcomers can binge-watch all the episodes of Tell Me Lies Season 1 on Hulu networks. So, if you are one of those who have recently discovered Tell Me Lies Season 1, head to the Hulu network. Additionally, the upcoming season will also release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Tell Me Lies Season 2?

Ever since the show makers released the first season of the Tell Me Lies series, fans have been wondering whether there will be a second installment or not. So fortunately, the streaming platform, Hulu, has recently confirmed the Tell Me Lies series renewal via an official Instagram post.

However, the exact release date and number of episodes for Tell Me Lies Season 2 are yet to be announced. Yet, we can assume that ten or more episodes will likely be released in Tell Me Lies Season 2.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Makers Team

Tell Me Lies Season 1 was a massive hit, and fans have praised the actor’s performances. However, the production team members are the ones who remained undervalued throughout the success of a show. Tell Me Lies Season 1 is loosely based on Carola Lovering’s book Tell Me Lies.

‘Tell Me Lies’ Review: Hulu’s Bad Romance Is Very Good https://t.co/nmavXzLhuF — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 6, 2022

In addition, Meaghan Oppenheimer, an American television and movie screenwriter and voice artist, joined the show as a creator and developer. She also served as executive producer with Emma Roberts, Laura Lewis, Samantha Schlaifer, Matthew Matruski, and others.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Latest Updates 2023

Meaghan Oppenheimer created Tell Me Lies, an American romantic drama series. The plot of the show doesn’t limit to butterfly-in-stomach moments. Still, the show also develops around unimaginable twists, turns, and unexpected thriller events that compel the audience to binge-watch the first season.

what do you think — is stephen a changed man in the future? #TellMeLies pic.twitter.com/7TCXavpq9Y — Tell Me Lies on Hulu (@tellmelieshulu) November 3, 2022

Until now, the show has run for only one season, and fans eagerly await the second season. Will there be another season for the Tell Me Lies series? The answer is YES! Makers have already stated that the Tell Me Lies series will return for the second season. However, the official release date is yet to be made public. The show will likely be released by the end of 2023 or in the first half 2024.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 Trailer Release

Even though the show makers Meaghan Oppenheimer and his team have confirmed the renewal of the Tell Me Lies series for a second season, the official trailer for Tell Me Lies Season 2 is yet to be released.

However, we have added a trailer link for Tell Me Lies Season 1. You can watch above mentioned trailer. It will give you a brief idea about the show. Once the show makers release the official trailer for Tell Me Lies Season 2, we will add it here.

Final Thoughts

So finally, now you have all the latest updates about Tell Me Lies Season 2. This slightly seductive-romance storyline compels the audience to binge-watch all the first season’s episodes with many twists and turns and toxic relations between the lovers.

In the first season, our lead characters, Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, are entangled in an addictive romance that eventually changes everything for them. Let’s see how it will be delivered in Tell Me Lies Season 2. Stay tuned to our website for the latest updates about your favorite shows.