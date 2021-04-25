Cobra Movie Release Date, Cast, Plot – The Latest News.

It is a Tamil movie. Cobra is a heist thriller movie. The shooting of the film Cobra was started on 21st September 2019 in Chennai, India.

The film Cobra’s entire shooting was completed on 5th March 2021. Let’s get the complete details about the upcoming Tamil film Cobra.

Cobra:

There is no official update about the plot or storyline of the film Cobra. It seems that the film Cobra will include a breathtaking thriller.

The film Cobra was written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu. S. S. Lalit Kumar produced it.

In the upcoming film Cobra, there are four main stars; Vikram, Srinidhi Shetty, Miya, and Irfan Pathan. A. R. Rahman gave the music in the film Cobra.

Harish Kannan completed the cinematography of the film Cobra and Bhuvan Srinivasan edited it. The film Cobra was made under the production house named Seven Screen Studios.

Let’s talk about the main cast of the upcoming Tamil film Cobra.

Cobra Cast:

Vikram as Madhiazhagan – Cobra Srinidhi Shetty as Bhavana Menon Miya Irfan Pathan as Aslan Yilmaz K. S. Ravikumar Mohammad Ali Baig Padmapriya Janakiraman Kanika Sarjano Khalid Mirnalini Ravi Mamukkoya Renuka Sindhu Shyam Robo Shankar Poovaiyar TSR

There is one soundtrack in the film Cobra. Vivek and Jithin Raj gave the lyrics of the film Cobra. Shreya Ghoshal and Nakul Abhyankar sung the song named Thumbi Thullal. It was composed by A. R. Rahman. It was labeled under Sony Music, and the song is in the Tamil language.

Let’s discuss the release date of the upcoming Tamil film Cobra.

Cobra Release Date:

The Tamil film Cobra will be released on 14th May 2021. It will be released in the Tamil language. There is no update or announcement about the dubbed version release of the upcoming Tamil film Cobra.

Let’s see the trailer of the film Cobra.

Cobra Trailer:

The trailer of the Tamil film Cobra is not released yet, but the teaser was released on 9th January 2021 by Sony Music South. Find the teaser of the film Cobra below.

Stay connected with us to read the latest news and updates, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.