Welcome to Eden Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, and Everything You need to know:

Netflix’s latest Spanish thriller series Welcome to Eden has caught quite an audience with the unique concept and the cast, of course. With such unexpected popularity, fans are wondering about the Welcome to Eden Season 2 release.

Welcome to Eden Season 2 Release Date

The first series of Welcome to Eden was just released on 6th May. Just a few days after the premiere, the series has been very popular amongst numbers fans. They are already looking for any updates for the upcoming season of Welcome to Eden.

As it has merely been a couple of days, there is no official notification from Netflix regarding the Welcome to Eden Season 2. Still, looking at the spreading popularity of the series, the announcement for season 2 is just a matter of time. Soon Netflix will release an official notification regarding the same.

WARNING: Welcome to Eden Spoilers Ahead

Welcome to Eden Plot

The show is all about a group of celebrities/ influencers and most of them are teenagers. They were contacted by some random number and got the invitation to this coolest party on a remote island. Who in their sane minds would accept such suspicious invitations from so-called “paradise”?

That’s when everything started. They were dropped off on a remote island and were forced to join some cult. And of course, in trying to escape – they were given death threats.

Welcome to Eden Season 2 Cast

The original cast of the show is highly expected to continue in the upcoming season of the series. There was Amaia Aberasturi playing Zoa, Amaia Salamanca as Astrid, Berta Castane as Gaby, Mexican pop star Belinda, Guillermo Pfening, Sergio Momo, Lola Rodriguez, Carlos Soroa, Diego Garisa, Begona Vargas, Joan Pedrola, Dariam Coco and more.

Welcome to Eden Season 2 Storyline

As the ending of the first season shows, there was another batch of youngsters who just entered the island, so it is likely that they will be joined by original members. Also, Charly and Zoa were trying to escape and saw Zoa’s sister, so that might go somewhere. More likely, Zoa is not going anywhere without her sister.

Moreover, Africa is finally able to send the message into the space – so there’s that. What will happen after someone receives that message? Who will receive that message? We can not be so sure. Astrid is quite determined to find whoever did all this, that happened to them.