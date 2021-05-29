Back to the Outback Release Date, Cast, Plot – Everything We Know So Far

Back to the Outback is an upcoming American-Australian film. It is a computer-animated musical adventure comedy film.

The film Back to the Outback was announced by Netflix on 30th November 2020. Let’s get all the details about the film Back to the Outback.

Back to the Outback on Netflix

Back to the Outback is an upcoming animated film. The film Back to the Outback includes an escape of Australia’s deadliest creatures. They escape from their Zoo to the Outback.

They are tired of being locked in the reptile house. In that, humans believe that they are monsters. Back to the Outback is an adventure film.

The film Back to the Outback was directed by Clare Knight and Harry Cripps. It was produced by Daniela Mazzucato. Harry Cripps and Greg Lessans did the screenplay of the film Back to the Outback.

Rupert Gregson-Williams gave the music in the film Back to the Outback. The animated film Back to the Outback was made under Netflix Animation, Reel FX Animation Studios, and Weed Road Pictures. Netflix distributed the film Back to the Outback.

The film Back to the Outback was executively produced by Akiva Goldsman. Let’s talk about the release date of the film Back to the Outback.

Back to the Outback Release Date:

The animated film Back to the Outback will be released in late 2021. The official release date of the film Back to the Outback is not declared yet.

The film Back to the Outback will be released on the popular OTT platform Netflix. Let’s talk about the cast of the film Back to the Outback.

Back to the Outback Cast:

Find the cast of the film Back to the Outback below.

Isla Fisher as Maddie Eric Bana as Chaz Miranda Tapsell as Zoe Rachel House as Jacinta Celeste Barber as Kayla Aislinn Derbez as Legs Lachlan Ross Power as a Tasmanian Devil Tim Minchin as Pretty Boy Guy Pearce as Frank Angus Imrie as Nigel Keith Urban as Doug Wayne Knight as Phil Diesel Cash La Torraca as Chaz’s Adventure Seeking Partner Jacki Weaver as Jackie

Let’s watch the trailer of the upcoming animated film Back to the Outback.

Back to the Outback Trailer:

The official trailer of the film Back to the Outback is not released yet. If we get any update about it, we will add it here.

BACK TO THE OUTBACK Tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they are monsters, a ragtag group of Australia’s deadliest creatures plot an escape from their zoo to the Outback, a place where they’ll fit in without being judged. pic.twitter.com/xnjptJQ0lw — Netflix Family (@netflixfamily) January 12, 2021

