We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot – What to Expect

We Are Lady Parts is a British tv sitcom. It is full of comedy and music. The series We Are Lady Parts has received a very positive response from the audience.

It has received 8 out of 10 on IMDb. Let’s talk about the second season of the series We Are Lady Parts.

We Are Lady Parts Season 2:

In the series, We Are Lady Parts, a look at the highs as well as lows of the band members that try to make up a Muslim female punk band, Lady Parts, as seen with the eyes of Amina Hussein, who is a geeky Ph.D. student and she gets recruited to be their unlikely lead guitarist.

The series We Are Lady Parts was created by Nida Manzoor. It stars Anjana Vasan, Faith Omole, and Sarah Kameela Impey.

The series We Are Lady Parts was written and directed by Nida Manzoor. It was executively produced by Surian Fletcher-Jones, Mark Freeland, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner.

It was produced by John Pocock. The running time of each episode of the series We Are Lady Parts ranges from 24 to 25 minutes.

The series We Are Lady Parts was made under Working Title Television. NBCUniversal International Studios distributed the series We Are Lady Parts.

The series We Are Lady Parts has arrived on Channel 4. The first season of the series We Are Lady Parts includes a total of six episodes titled Play Something, Potential Future Spouse, Earth Natives, Godzilla, Represent, and Sparta.

We expect that the second season of the series We Are Lady Parts will also include a total of six episodes. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s check whether the second season of the series We Are Lady Parts is announced or canceled.

We Are Lady Parts Season 2: Announced or Canceled?

Yes, We Are Lady Parts Season 2 was recently announced. So, it is confirmed that the second season of the series We Are Lady Parts will soon be released.

The series We Are Lady Parts was renewed for the second season in November 2021. Channel 4 has announced the second season of the series We Are Lady Parts.

We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Cast:

See the cast of We Are Lady Parts Season 2 below.

Anjana Vasan as Amina Sarah Kameela Impey as Saira Juliette Motamed as Ayesha Faith Omole as Bisma Lucie Shorthouse as Momtaz Aiysha Hart as Noor Zaqi Ismail as Ahsan David Avery as Abdullah Shobu Kapoor as Seema Sofia Barclay as Zarina

Let’s watch the review of the first season of the series We Are Lady Parts.

We Are Lady Parts Season 1 Review:

We Are Lady Parts Season 1 got very positive reviews from critics. It seems that the second season of the series We Are Lady Parts will also receive a great response from the audience.

In the first season of the series We Are Lady Parts, we have seen that two worlds collide at the time when Lady Parts, who already requires a lead guitarist, is set their sights on Ph.D. student Amina who wants to search for a husband.

Later, Lady Parts tries to make Amina an enticing offer, and audition with them as well as they will set her up with the hot brother of Ayesha named Ahsan.

After that, the secret double life of Amina begins to take its toll at the time when the big audition of Lady Parts falls on the same day because of her best friend Noor’s engagement party.

On the other hand, unable to get a gig as well as at a low ebb, Lady Parts runs back to their humdrum lives. Later, the band is buzzing about being interviewed by influencer Zarina.

But later, they soon discover themselves pushed to breaking point. Lady Parts is famous now. Amina’s at an all-time low, and publicly shamed, as well as shunned by her uni friends, and also out of Lady Part.

But Momtaz is hell-bent on receiving the band back together. Let’s see what happens next. It seems that the story of the second season of the series We Are Lady Parts will start where it is left in the first season of the series We Are Lady Parts.

We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Release Date:

The official release date of We Are Lady Parts Season 2 is not announced yet. We can expect the second season of the series We Are Lady Parts somewhere in 2022.

Hello America! 🎸 🤘 🎤 We Are Lady Parts is available on @PeacockTV from today… pic.twitter.com/dZ808Nqvi1 — Working Title (@Working_Title) June 3, 2021

It will soon be released on Channel 4 like the first season of the series We Are Lady Parts. The first season of the series We Are Lady Parts was aired from 20th May 2021 to 24th June 2021 on Channel 4.

The series We Are Lady Parts will also arrive on Peacock TV like the first season of the series We Are Lady Parts.

We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Trailer:

The official trailer of We Are Lady Parts Season 2 is not released yet. Let’s watch the official trailer of We Are Lady Parts Season 1. It was released by Peacock on 14th May 2021. Watch it below.

Where to Watch We Are Lady Parts Season 2?

You can watch the series We Are Lady Parts on Channel 4. The second season of the series We Are Lady Parts will also arrive on Channel 4. The complete series We Are Lady Parts is available to watch on Channel 4.

The user can also watch the series We Are Lady Parts on Peacock TV.

Is We Are Lady Parts Worth Watching?

Yes, the series We Are Lady Parts is worth watching. It has received a very positive response from the audience.

The series We Are Lady Parts includes an incredible story and it has gained so much popularity also. Let’s see what happens next.

