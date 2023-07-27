Ashleigh Murray to Return for Riverdale Season 7 for Her Role as Josie McCoy

The CW network’s popular series Riverdale is about to end after seven long seasons. Just before the end, they are returning some of the recurring roles. Actress Ashleigh Murray used to be series regular until the third season of Riverdale, but then she joined the cast of another series and said goodbye. Even though she didn’t leave as she has been appearing in her recurring role whenever the storyline demands.

Josie McCoy in Riverdale

Since Riverdale Season 1, Ashleigh Murray has been one of the cast members and played the role of Josie McCoy. It was until the show’s third season that Ashleigh was offered to play in CW’s Nancy Dres spinoff series Tom Swift. Along with that, she is also going to star in Hulu’s upcoming thriller series The Other Black Girl. It will debut in the upcoming September.

Ashleigh’s Riverdale Role

Josie was one of the high-school teenagers in the show and was also associated with a band called Pussycats. Two more girls were alongside Josie in the band, but she was the lead singer. Soon, her character was developed over the seasons with a spectacular storyline. She later onwards becomes a glamorous Hollywood star.

So for the upcoming Riverdale Season 7 episode, Josie will be seen visiting her hometown Riverdale for the screening of her latest movie at Veronica’s theater, Babylonium. She also stays longer and gives a fantastic performance by singing a song.

#TheOtherBlackGirl La adaptación de la novela de #ZakiyaDalilaHarris llegará este otoño. 📍Hulu anuncia que la serie se estrenará el miércoles 13 de septiembre, con los 10 episodios simultáneos. 📍Primer vistazo de #AshleighMurray pic.twitter.com/VO5iETxXSX — Series, Peliculas y Mas (@tehablodeseries) July 19, 2023

Ashleigh Murray

She is an actress and singer, and her role in Riverdale is playing them both with her skills and talent. Besides Riverdale, she has also played various roles from the same CW network. She has appeared in Katy Keene, a Netflix movie called Deidra & Laney Rob a Train. She has also appeared in an MGM Musical, Valley Girl, a remake of the 1983 film Loryn.

Her other noticeable works include Grind, Welcome to Newyork, Christmas in Harmony, The Way Out, The Following, Younger, Rugrats, and more.

Riverdale Season 7

In March 2022, the makers of the show Riverdale renewed the show for their final installment. Since then, the shooting has started, and fans have been eager to know more about Riverdale Season 7. The lead roles in the series are played by Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, K J Apa, Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Luke Perry, and more. It is based on Archie Comics characters and was developed by Roberto Aguirre- Sacasa.