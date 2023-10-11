Netflix’s Latest Teen Series “Everything Now” has that Sparkling Element and Much More

One more spectacular Teen drama series from Netflix is finally here. Yes, we are talking about “Everything Now.” Fans who enjoyed series like Heartstopper, Never Have I Ever, Sex Education, Riverdale, and more will surely love Everything Now.

Such teen dramas have been quite the fan favorite, and everyone loves such coming-of-age series, especially when there are so many characters, and each has a different background. They all accept each other’s individuality.

Let’s get into it and discuss more about Netflix’s Everything Now.

Everything Now: Storyline Specialty

Amongst many characters, each has their sexual orientation, yet there are no labels, at least not until the character wants to discuss it. It simply means there are no stereotypes in the series Everything Now. That is something that we don’t see in typical stories. So that is undoubtedly going to be something to look forward to.

What is the Series About?

Per the official storyline, the lead character, Mia, who is 16, returns from an eating disorder and rejoins the chaotic world of sixth form. What she finds is quite shocking. She sees all her friends have moved on, but she hasn’t.

All the struggles that she had, and some she still suffers from, have made her even stronger. So, how will she deal with everything that is going on? What is actually going on with her friends? All these questions will be answered in the series.

Mia then makes her bucket list, which, as she calls it, “**k It Bucket List.” All the craziness, you name it, is on this list. It ranges from parties, the dating world, crushes, first kisses, and so much more. When she finds the right people around her, it will undoubtedly be a sight to hold your breath for.

alison in everything now on netflix pic.twitter.com/13yZ4qI3QM — ؘ (@jackiellas) October 7, 2023

Even though there are various characters, including queer ones, each has been portrayed with exceptional skills, and the vulnerabilities shown are extraordinary. When fans can relate to such characters, it is next level. That is why such teen dramas have been more popular than any other genre. It is because of such realistic and relatable characters and their storylines.

Not Just Any Other Disorder Drama Series

Along with depicting the story of Mia and her disorder, Everything Now has many more elements throughout the episodes. Many stories in the series cover a wide range of topics. All that without ignoring the absolute truth with which viewers can relate.

Moreover, topics like Mental Health have also been covered in an appreciatable way in the series Everything Now.