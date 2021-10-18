The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot – All We Know So Far

The Handmaid’s Tale is an American television series. It is a dystopian tv series. The series The Handmaid’s Tale includes drama, sci-fi, and thriller.

The series The Handmaid’s Tale has received a very positive response from the audience. It has received 8.4 out of 10 on IMDb. Read the complete article to get all the details about the fifth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5:

The Handmaid’s Tale is set in a dystopian future. The series The Handmaid’s Tale follows the story of a woman who has to live as a concubine under a fundamentalist theocratic dictatorship.

The series The Handmaid’s Tale was created by Bruce Miller. It stars Elizabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, and Yvonne Strahovski.

The series The Handmaid’s Tale is based on a dystopian novel titled The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood.

The series The Handmaid’s Tale was executively produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Reed Morano, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Elisabeth Moss, Mike Barker, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Sheila Hockin, etc.

It was produced by Marissa Jo Cerar, Nina Fiore, John Herrera, Kim Todd, Joseph Boccia, Liza Clapperton, and Margaret Atwood.

The series The Handmaid’s Tale was made under Daniel Wilson Productions, Inc., The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures, and MGM Television. MGM Television distributed the series The Handmaid’s Tale.

The series The Handmaid’s Tale has arrived on Hulu. The length of each episode of the series The Handmaid’s Tale varies from 41 to 65 minutes.

The series The Handmaid’s Tale was renewed for the fifth season in December 2020. It was announced ahead of the premiere of the fourth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale.

So, the fifth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale is confirmed, and it will soon arrive. The first season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale includes a total of ten episodes titled Offred, Birth Day, Late, Nolite Te Bastardes Carborundorum, Faithful, A Woman’s Place, The Other Side, Jezebels, The Bridge, and Night.

The second season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale includes a total of 13 episodes titled June, Unwomen, Baggage, Other Women, Seeds, First Blood, After, Women’s Work, Smart Power, The Last Ceremony, Holly, Postpartum, and The Word.

The third season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale includes a total of 13 episodes titled Night, Mary and Martha, Useful, God Bless the Child, Unknown Caller, Household, Under His Eye, Unfit, Heroic, Witness, Liars, Sacrifice, and Mayday.

The fourth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale includes a total of 10 episodes titled Pigs, Nightshade, The Crossing, Milk, Chicago, Vows, Home, Testimony, Progress, and The Wilderness.

Maybe the fifth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale will also include a total of 10 episodes. Let’s see what happens next. If we get any other update about the fifth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale, we will add it here. So, make sure you check out this website regularly.

Let’s see the review of the fourth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 Review:

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4 has received a very good response from the audience. At the end of the fourth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale, we have seen that the testimony of June against Fred gets recorded because the ICC judges are busy.

She later reveals to Emily that she is distraught that Fred will fly to Geneva where he will be granted immunity. After that, June meets with Fred, and there, Fred apologizes for the pain that she felt at the time when Hannah was taken away from her.

Later, June gets unsatisfied as well as bargains with Tuello for Fred to be brought to justice; after that, she arranges for the two to meet in a closed diner with Commander Lawrence, who later proposed to release 22 freedom fighting Gileadan women in exchange for Fred.

After that, Tuello says that he will seek approval from his boss. At there, Fred says goodbye to Serena as well as prepares to leave for Geneva, but before he can board the airplane, he gets arrested by Tuello and traded for the 22 women as well as brought to Nick and Lawrence, the latter of whom sends Fred to June in No Man’s Land.

Emily, June, and other former handmaids chase Fred through the forest, beat him to death as well as hang him on a wall. Later, June comes home with blood on her face to the shock of Luke.

When Serena waits for Fred to video call her online because they had planned, the mail carrier sorts the envelopes of Serena, and after that, opens one that includes the wedding ring of Fred as well as the ring finger. Let’s see what happens next.

Let’s see the cast of the fifth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Cast:

See the expected cast of the series The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 below.

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne – Offred – Ofjoseph Joseph Fiennes as Commander Fredrick – Fred – Waterford Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford Alexis Bledel as Dr. Emily Malek Madeline Brewer as Janine Lindo Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia Clements O. T. Fagbenle as Luke Bankole Max Minghella as Commander Nick Blaine Samira Wiley as Moira Strand Amanda Brugel as Rita Blue Bradley Whitford as Commander Joseph Lawrence Sam Jaeger as Mark Tuello Stephen Kunken as Commander Warren Putnam Ever Carradine as Naomi Putnam Jordana Blake as Hannah Bankole Tattiawna Jones as Lillie Fuller Nina Kiri as Alma Bahia Watson as Brianna Jenessa Grant as Dolores Edie Inksetter as Aunt Elizabeth Robert Curtis Brown as Commander Andrew Pryce Kristen Gutoskie as Beth Erin Way as Erin Krista Morin as Rachel Tapping Cherry Jones as Holly Maddox Sugenja Sri as Sienna Charlie Zeltzer as Oliver Jonathan Watton as Commander Matthew Calhoun Mckenna Grace as Esther Keyes Zawe Ashton as Oona Jeananne Goossen as Aunt Ruth Laura Vandervoort as Daisy Alex Castillo as Dawn Mathis Reed Birney as Lieutenant Stans Omar Maskati as Steven Carly Street as Iris Baker – Aunt Irene

Let’s see the release date of the fifth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Release Date:

The official release date of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 is not announced yet. It seems that it will soon be announced.

June and Nick's passion is undeniable. pic.twitter.com/lYInw9Z2yq — The Handmaid's Tale (@HandmaidsOnHulu) August 23, 2021

We can expect the fifth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale in late 2022 or early 2023. It will arrive on Hulu.

The first season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale was aired from 26th April 2017 to 14th June 2017 on Hulu. The second season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale was aired from 25th April 2018 to 11th July 2018 on Hulu.

The third season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale was aired from 5th June 2019 to 14th August 2019 on Hulu. The fourth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale was aired from 27th April 2021 to 16th June 2021 on Hulu.

If we get any other update about the release date of the fifth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale, we will add it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the fifth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Trailer:

The official trailer of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 is not released yet. We expect that it will soon be released. Find the official trailer of the fourth season of the series The Handmaid’s Tale below. It was released by Hulu on 30th March 2021. Let’s watch it.

