The Resident and 9-1-1 Season 6 Renewed by Fox:

Finally, we have the official confirmation for The Resident Season 6 and 9-1-1 Season 6, and fans are going crazy over such great news! Fox recently released the news regarding the renewal of both shows.

Season 6 Renewal by Fox

The Resident as well as 9-1-1, both happens to be one of the most popular shows on Fox. There are so many fans from across various countries who have been watching the show. Not just that, they are eagerly waiting for The Resident Season 6 as well as the 9-1-1. New seasons have been scheduled to release from 2022 to 2023.

9-1-1

The show creators including Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Brad Falchuk – teamed up with the amazing concept of first responders, and made an amazing series.

The storyline of the show revolves around the personal as well as professional lives of first responders of the LA. 9-1-1 was premiered in January 2018 and since that time, the show has been quite popular.

The Resident

Later on, after the release of 9-1-1, fox launched The Resident – a series that revolves around the personal and professional lives of the medical staff of the Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

The story is based on Marty Makary’s book named Unaccountable. It was adapted by Hayley Schore, Amy Holden Jones, and Roshan Sethi.

Most Popular Shows

Being two of the most-watched shows on the Fox network, the renewal was just a formality. It was because fans were already quite sure about the renewal despite all the waiting and confirmation from the network. 20th Television is the studio behind both of these popular dramas on Fox.

The Resident Season 5 Finale

During the finale episode of season 5, there was a certain and highly expected return of Emily VanCamp playing Nic Nevin was the highlight. It all happened just when Matt Czuchry – Conrad Hawkins was trying to move on and find love, once again.

9-1-1 Season 5 Finale

On the other hand, the 9-1-1 Season 5 ending was all about an emotional breakup between Buck and Taylor played by Oliver Stark and Megan West. Additionally, May enrolling in the college along with Hen and Karen’s marriage vow renewal was also quite something.

The Resident Season 6 along with 9-1-1 Season 6 are officially all set to return and will be released soon.