Resident Evil First Look, Teaser Trailer: Netflix’s New Horror Action Series in the Works:

With all of us being such Zombie and Apocalyptic genre lovers, Netflix has something even horrifying and action series in the works. Yes, we are talking about the brand new Netflix series Resident Evil.

Resident Evil Teaser Trailer Release

Fans who love movies with all the zombies and everything, this would be the perfect show for you. Netflix recently released the Resident Evil trailer and that has got everything you have ever been waiting for.

The trailer consists of all the horrors that you can think of. There are Chainsaws, Zombies, so many weird creatures, and everyone going towards the end of the world scenario. Wouldn’t it be quite interesting yet horror to watch?

When there are horror movies in such a genre, there is always the battle between life and death. Even if you want to just “Survive” you need to kill zombies and be safe from them. So that is everything this series is about.

Resident Evil Storyline

The storyline of this series is set in the year 2036 where a deadly virus is a reason why everything happened. That was 14 years ago and now after all these years, who survived and what happened are the two most obvious questions.

There is Jade who is quite haunted by her past, she is currently in the New Raccoon City because of her father’s chilling connections. Also, something happened with her sister and that is the most concerning thing about it.

Resident Evil Main Cast

We are going to see Lance Reddick playing Albert Wester along with him, there is Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Adeline Rudolph, Siena Agudong, Paola Nunez, Connor Gossatti, Ahad Raza Mir, Turlough Convery and more.

Resident Evil Creators Team

The showrunner is Andrew Dabb who is also popular for being the showrunner for the Supernatural. Along with him, there is Mary Leah Sutton was the co-writer. She also happens to be one of the co-producers of the show along with Robert Kulzer, Oliver Barben, and more.

Resident Evil Season 1 Total Episodes

According to the creators’ team, there will be a total of 8 episodes in the first season. Each episode will consist of 60 minutes.

Resident Evil Season 1 Release Date

As of now, the first teaser trailer of the series has already been released. It shows that the show will premier on Netflix on 14th July 2022, just a few weeks ahead.